SUNRISE, Fla. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman isn't the biggest fan of taking a nearly three-week break in the middle of the season so players can participate in the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

That said, he obviously sees the value.

Bettman spoke at the season-opening game Tuesday between the Florida Panthers -- who raised their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship banner -- and the Chicago Blackhawks. He made clear again that he knows what having NHL players back on the Olympic stage can do for the game.

"I think it's going to be great," Bettman said between the first and second periods. "It's important to our players. That's why we're doing it. Listen, there are lots of reasons that I'm never thrilled about taking a couple of week break in the season. Changes a lot of things.

"But on balance, I think it'll be worth it, A) for the exposure, B) for the fan engagement, but C) and most importantly, this is and has always been very important to our players. And that's why we're doing this."

The NHL got tons of exposure and engagement during last season's 4 Nations Face-Off event, and the Olympics are obviously going to be bigger than that tournament.

"We came off of 4 Nations on a high," Bettman said. "It shows you what our players can do representing hockey and what we think is the best best-on-best in international competition."