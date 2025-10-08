Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Mike Sullivan coached the Pittsburgh Penguins for 10 seasons, leading them to two Stanley Cup championships. On Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, he watched them ruin his debut as the New York Rangers' latest head coach.

Sullivan admitted it was a peculiar feeling having Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and others he coached in Pittsburgh suddenly become his opponents.

"I mean, obviously it's different. It's different. I knew that was going to be the case," he said after Pittsburgh's 3-0 victory on the opening night of the 2025-26 NHL season. "But I'm excited about the group we have here in front of me with the Rangers. I'm looking forward to working with this group."

The Rangers were shut out by goalie Arturs Silovs (22 saves) and watched forward Justin Brazeau scores two goals in the Penguins' win. They were outshot 15-5 in the third period and couldn't muster anything consistent offensively in Sullivan's debut.

"Well, I think my first observation is we got a long way to go to become the team we want to become. Some of it I think we can iron out, but certainly we've got aways to go," said Sullivan, who will coach Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympic men's hockey tournament in Italy. "I'm not going to overreact to it. It's one game. We've got a lot of hockey to play," he said. "So is it disappointing? Yeah. We're going to see what we can take from it. We've got to move on."

Sullivan and the Penguins agreed to part ways in April despite his being under contract through the 2026-27 season. Hired in 2015-16, Sullivan was the franchise's most successful coach with 409 wins, only the 14th coach in NHL history to win 400 games with one team. Pittsburgh won back-to-back Stanley cups in 2016 and 2017 with Sullivan.

Days later, after he left the Penguins, Sullivan was hired by the Rangers to replace coach Peter Laviolette, signing a five-year contract that made him the NHL's highest paid coach. The 57-year-old had previous served as an assistant coach with New York from 2009-13, during which time he coached Rangers GM Chris Drury as a player.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby acknowledged it was a different feeling having Sullivan behind the Rangers' bench instead of his.

"I just go out there and compete, but it's always weird that first little bit," he said.

For Crosby, it wasn't just seeing Sullivan coaching the opponents. He brought over former Penguins assistants David Quinn and Ty Hennes with him to New York.

While Sullivan took the loss against his former team, new Penguins coach Dan Muse earned a victory against his. Muse was an assistant coach under Laviolette for two seasons in New York and reportedly interviewed for their vacancy before Sullivan was hired. Crosby was happy to get him the win.

"Every team will tell you, especially early in the season, it's not going to be perfect. You're just trying to be on the same page as much as possible. And I feel like he prepared us well to start the year," the Penguins captain said.

Pittsburgh had Crosby, Malkin and Letang in their starting lineup, three players that have been on the Penguins together since 2007.

"We had three guys that have been playing together for 20 years, and I thought it was important that they get to start the game together," Muse said.