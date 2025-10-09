Who has scored the most goals in a single NHL game?

Open Extended Reactions

Records are made to be broken. But some records will seemingly stand forever. One such record is the mark for the most goals in a single NHL game.

Joe Malone scored seven goals for the Quebec Bulldogs in a 10-6 win over the Toronto St. Patricks on Jan. 31, 1920. Malone's record-setting performance, which included a hat trick in the final period, took place in the NHL's third season and has stood for more than a century.

Six players, including Malone, have since scored six goals in a single NHL game. But even that hasn't happened since 1976.

Malone also had three career games with five goals. The only other players to score at least five goals in a game more than twice are Newsy Lalonde (three times), Mario Lemieux (three times) and Wayne Gretzky (four times).

Check out the NHL players with the most goals in a single game below:

7 goals

Joe Malone (Quebec Bulldogs) vs. Toronto St. Patricks on Jan. 31, 1920

6 goals

Darryl Sittler (Toronto Maple Leafs) vs. Boston Bruins on Feb. 7, 1976

Red Berenson (St. Louis Blues) at Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 7, 1968

Syd Howe (Detroit Red Wings) vs. New York Rangers on Feb. 3, 1944

Cy Denneny (Ottawa Senators) vs. Hamilton Tigers on March 7, 1921

Corb Denneny (Toronto St. Patricks) vs. Hamilton Tigers on Jan. 26, 1921

Joe Malone (Quebec Bulldogs) vs. Ottawa Senators on March 10, 1920

Newsy Lalonde (Montreal Canadiens) vs. Toronto St. Patricks on Jan. 10, 1920

