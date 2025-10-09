What NHL players have the most assists in a single game?

Open Extended Reactions

Connor McDavid has affectionately earned the nickname "McJesus" from hockey fans who continue to marvel at McDavid's exceptional play and wide array of skills on the ice. Those skills were on full display on Feb. 13, 2024.

The three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner had a career-high six assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to an 8-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

McDavid shrugged off his six-assist performance after the game, electing instead to credit the "good players" around him. While McDavid became the 26th player in NHL history to record at least six assists in a game, only two players have had more.

Here is a look at the players with the most assists in a single NHL game:

7 assists (four times)

Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

▪︎ Feb. 14, 1986: 8-2 win vs. Quebec Nordiques

▪︎ Dec. 11, 1985: 12-9 win at Chicago Black Hawks (spelled "Black Hawks" until 1986)

▪︎ Feb. 15, 1980: 8-2 win vs. Washington Capitals

Billy Taylor Sr., Detroit Red Wings

▪︎ March 16, 1947: 10-6 win at Chicago Black Hawks

