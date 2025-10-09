Open Extended Reactions

Michael McLeod, one of five Hockey Canada players who were found not guilty of sexual assault charges in July, has signed a three-year contract with Avangard Omsk of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart were members of Hockey Canada's 2018 National U-20 Junior Team. They were criminally charged in early 2024 for an alleged incident that took place after the 2018 Hockey Canada Foundation Gala in London, Ontario. In July, Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia found the five players not guilty of sexual assault. McLeod also was acquitted of a separate charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault.

The NHL said at the time that those players were ineligible to rejoin the league until reinstated through its own investigation. The league announced in September that the five players would be eligible to play in the NHL again beginning on Dec. 1.

"Taking into account that the players have been away from the game for 20 months -- including since their acquittals in July -- we have determined that the players will be eligible to sign an NHL contract no sooner than October 15, 2025, and eligible to play in NHL games no sooner than December 1, 2025, bringing their total time out of the League to nearly two years," the NHL said in a statement.

The NHLPA said it was "pleased [the players] will have the opportunity to resume" their NHL careers.

McLeod, 27, last played in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils in the 2023-24 season. He played 19 games with Omsk in 2024-25, one of two KHL teams he joined as the Hockey Canada investigation and legal process played out.

Avangard Omsk is coached by former Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher.

Alexey Sopin, general manager of Avangard Omsk, said via Telegram: "Negotiations with Michael and his representatives were brief. The player everyone has been waiting for will once again don the Hawks' uniform. We are very pleased that this difficult situation has ended positively for both us and the player."

There was speculation recently that the Carolina Hurricanes were interested in signing McLeod. That news created immediate backlash from Hurricanes fans, including a petition urging the team to reconsider signing McLeod that had over 1,700 signatures. A deal with McLeod and Carolina never materialized.

McLeod was drafted 12th overall in 2016 by the Devils and had 85 points in 287 career games. He was one of the team's top defensive forwards when he and Foote were granted "indefinite leaves of absences from the team" on Jan. 24, 2024. The players were charged with sexual assault in the following month.

Of the remaining Hockey Canada players who are unsigned, multiple reports have linked Hart, a former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender, with the Vegas Golden Knights.