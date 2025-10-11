Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Buffalo Sabres top-line center Josh Norris is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, coach Lindy Ruff announced Saturday.

Ruff said Norris will miss "a significant amount of time" when providing the update before Buffalo's game at Boston, and two days after the center was injured in a 4-0 season-opening loss to the New York Rangers. Ruff previously said the injury is a new one, but similar to a torn oblique that led to Norris missing the final month of last season.

Norris was hurt with about five minutes left when he fell forward and crumpled to the ice after losing a faceoff to Mika Zibanejad in front of the Sabres' bench.

It's the latest setback for Norris, 26, who had three operations to correct a shoulder issue dating to his college career at Michigan. And it's a major blow to the Sabres, who acquired Norris in a trade that sent center Dylan Cozens and defenseman Dennis Gilbert to Ottawa in March.

Norris has topped 20 goals three times, including 35 in 2021-22. But he's yet to play a full season because of injuries over his five-year career.