RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes are preparing for a long road trip with concerns about the status of defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

He missed a large portion of the third period and all of overtime in Saturday night's 4-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"He's getting looked at," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "We'll know more about his status Monday. He came up a little gimpy."

Carolina begins a six-game road trip Tuesday night at San Jose. The Hurricanes will go more than two weeks before playing again on home ice.

Slavin, 31, logged less than 4 1/2 minutes of ice time following the second period Saturday night. He was on the ice for more than 20 minutes in Carolina's season-opening 6-3 victory over New Jersey on Thursday night.

Slavin, who didn't play in the preseason, has appeared in more than 75 regular-season games in each of the past four seasons. He had three consecutive seasons earlier in his career when he played all 82 regular-season games.

He's a two-time winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy as the NHL's most gentlemanly player. He signed an eight-year contract in the summer of 2024.

The Hurricanes beat Philadelphia on Seth Jarvis' goal with 16.7 seconds left in overtime.