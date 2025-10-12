Open Extended Reactions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Forward Jonah Gadjovich and the Florida Panthers have agreed on a two-year, $1.8 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2027-28 season, the team announced Sunday.

Gadjovich has six goals and three assists in 84 games over parts of three seasons with the Panthers. He also had two goals -- one of them against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a Game 7 win -- and an assist in last season's Stanley Cup playoffs.

"Jonah has become an integral part of our locker room and a strong contributor for our group on the ice," general manager Bill Zito said. "He possesses a fearless attitude and unrelenting competitiveness, and we are excited for Jonah to continue with us in South Florida."

The extension was announced on Gadjovich's 27th birthday.

Through three games this season, Gadjovich has one assist and a team-high-tying 11 hits for the Panthers.

He has 19 points in 163 career games with Florida, San Jose and Vancouver. He was a second-round pick by Vancouver, going No. 55 overall, in the 2017 NHL draft. During his time with the Panthers, Gadjovich is averaging a team-best 19.7 hits per 60 minutes.

Gadjovich, who could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season, is the 11th forward the Panthers have under contract for next season, joining Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Eetu Luostarinen and Jesper Boqvist.

It's possible that a 12th forward -- Mackie Samoskevich, who could become a restricted free agent -- gets a new deal later this season as well.