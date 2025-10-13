Open Extended Reactions

Reigning Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson has agreed to an eight-year, $70.8 million extension with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Monday.

The deal comes after prolonged negotiations over the summer between the American-born defenseman and the Canadiens. Talks intensified over the weekend with a focus on getting Hutson signed so he and the team can get off to a good start. The deal, which carries an $8.85 million AAV, includes $55 million in signing bonus money, sources told ESPN.

The 21-year-old is coming off a historic season for the Canadiens. He recorded six goals and 60 assists -- the most assists by a rookie defenseman in NHL history. He became Montreal's first rookie of the year since Ken Dryden won the award in 1972.

Hutson became the fourth defenseman to lead rookies in scoring, following Bobby Orr, Brian Leetch and Quinn Hughes.

Hutson is a 2022 second-round pick of the Canadiens. He joined the team after two years at Boston University.

Hutson's new contract falls in line with other deals young defensemen signed ahead of the season. Anaheim's Jackson LaCombe inked an eight-year, $72 million deal, and New Jersey's Luke Hughes signed for seven years, $63 million.