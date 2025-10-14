Open Extended Reactions

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is expected to miss at least a month with an injury to his right hand, coach Travis Green said Tuesday.

Tkachuk injured the hand Monday when he was cross-checked by Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi early in the first period and went awkwardly into the boards. He finished out the 4-1 loss but didn't always look comfortable.

Green told reporters Tuesday that surgery is an option for Tkachuk but that, at a minimum, he'll miss four weeks.

"He's going to miss a significant amount of time," Green said. "We'll know more in the next 24 hours. We don't know exactly, but it's four weeks plus. We don't know exactly."