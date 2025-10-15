CHICAGO -- Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is taking a leave of absence because his 12-year-old daughter is having follow-up surgery related to congenital heart disease.

The team made the announcement Wednesday and said it had no further comment.

Statement from Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks. pic.twitter.com/pXA7W4ZuX6 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 15, 2025

Foligno is in his third season with Chicago. The forward has no goals and two assists in four games.

Foligno became the 35th captain of the Original Six team in September 2024. His father, Mike, played in the NHL for 15 years, and his brother, Marcus, plays for Minnesota.

The Blackhawks had a road game against St. Louis on Wednesday night.