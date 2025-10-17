Auston Matthews propels the Maple Leafs past the Rangers on his goal early in OT. (1:09)

The 2025-26 NHL season is less than two weeks old, so all small-sample warnings still apply.

But the fact that it's early means it's also not too late to find some values on futures bets. As part of our updated set of 1-32 Power Rankings this week, ESPN analysts Sean Allen (Eastern Conference teams) and Victoria Matiash (Western Conference teams) also came up with a captivating futures bet for every club.

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 100%

Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup (+800). The first two games showcased Carolina's depth. The fourth line was on the ice for three goals, and the third defensive pairing for five, signaling a team where contributions come from every corner of the roster. That's the kind of balance that can carry a Cup run.

Next seven days: @ LA (Oct. 18), @ VGK (Oct. 20), @ COL (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 75%

Stars win the Western Conference (+475). The Stars rank fourth in conference odds, behind Edmonton, Vegas and Colorado, which adds some appeal to the number. Plus they've picked up head-to-head wins over Central rivals Winnipeg, Colorado and Minnesota to start the season.

Next seven days: @ STL (Oct. 18), vs. CBJ (Oct. 21), vs. LA (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 90%

Avalanche win the Stanley Cup (+900). Admirably balanced altogether, this roster features one of the most dangerous forwards in Nathan MacKinnon and the game's best defender, Cale Makar. Their 4-0-1 record through five games doesn't serve as a turnoff either.

Next seven days: vs. BOS (Oct. 18), @ UTA (Oct. 21), vs. CAR (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 62.5%

Leon Draisaitl Rocket Richard Trophy winner (+325). After winning the Rocket Richard by a comfortable margin last season despite missing 11 games, Draisaitl doesn't look any less effective at filling the net this time around.

Next seven days: @ NJ (Oct. 18), @ DET (Oct. 19), @ OTT (Oct. 21), vs. MTL (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 50%

Panthers win the Presidents' Trophy (14-1). No Aleksander Barkov or Matthew Tkachuk, and yet the Panthers are off to a strong start. After three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances -- preceded by a Presidents' Trophy season -- why couldn't they emerge as the league's top regular-season team again?

Next seven days: @ BUF (Oct. 18), @ BOS (Oct. 21), vs. PIT (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 80%

Jack Eichel Art Ross Trophy winner (20-1). After collecting a career-high 94 points in 77 games this past season, Eichel appears determined to kick it up another notch. His sizzling start lays a solid foundation in the race for most points.

Next seven days: vs. CGY (Oct. 18), vs. CAR (Oct. 20)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 75%

Alex Ovechkin Rocket Richard Trophy winner (50-1). At 40 years old, Ovechkin isn't the favorite anymore, but that's what makes this wager fun. The NHL's greatest goal scorer still finds ways to produce, and if the Capitals' offense clicks again, a push for one more Rocket Richard isn't out of the question.

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Oct. 17), vs. VAN (Oct. 19), vs. SEA (Oct. 21)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 80%

Ivan Demidov Calder Trophy winner (+400). Demidov showed flashes of elite talent last season and into the playoffs. He's no longer the early-season favorite, so to claim consecutive rookie of the year honors for Montreal (after Lane Hutson won last season), Demidov will need to make his mark across all situations.

Next seven days: vs. NYR (Oct. 18), vs. BUF (Oct. 20), @ CGY (Oct. 22), @ EDM (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 75%

Red Wings to make the playoffs (+270). Patrick Kane is off to a nice start, exactly what Detroit needs to take the next step. Who the Red Wings bump out of the playoff picture remains up for debate, but win enough games and it won't matter. Hopefully John Gibson's early stumble was just a minor hiccup.

Next seven days: vs. TB (Oct. 17), vs. EDM (Oct. 19), @ BUF (Oct. 22), @ NYI (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 60%

David Pastrnak Hart Trophy winner (30-1). Pastrnak is Boston's offensive leader and everything starts with him. If the Bruins exceed expectations and contend for the postseason, Pastrnak will be a Hart Trophy contender. At 30-1, it seems like a long shot, but only seven players have shorter odds.

Next seven days: @ COL (Oct. 18), @ UTA (Oct. 19), vs. FLA (Oct. 21), vs. ANA (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 75%

Jack Hughes Art Ross Trophy winner (40-1). Jack Hughes is the heart of the Devils' offense and capable of elite point production. His playmaking and scoring make him an Art Ross candidate if he can stay healthy. At 40-1, it's a long shot, but Hughes' skill and role could align for a high-point season.

Next seven days: vs. EDM (Oct. 18), @ TOR (Oct. 21), vs. MIN (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 75%

Jets regular-season total points over 98.5 (-115). They amassed 116 points in 2024-25! The Jets aren't that much worse without Nikolaj Ehlers. Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele and crew should break 100 points with ease.

Next seven days: vs. NSH (Oct. 18), @ CGY (Oct. 20), vs. SEA (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 60%

Auston Matthews Selke Trophy winner (20-1). Matthews' game continues to evolve as he has become one of the league's most effective defensive centers. If he keeps scoring while maintaining a defensive edge, a Selke nod is within reach. With two-time defending champ Aleksander Barkov out, the path is clearer.

Next seven days: vs. SEA (Oct. 18), vs. NJ (Oct. 21)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 75%

Joey Daccord Vezina Trophy winner (35-1). If the Kraken enjoy even modest success this season, their No. 1 netminder will likely deserve a good chunk of the credit. When in top form, Daccord performs in near step with the league's best, but he needs more consistency.

Next seven days: @ TOR (Oct. 18), @ PHI (Oct. 20), @ WSH (Oct. 21)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 50%

Jimmy Snuggerud Calder Trophy winner (+650). The 21-year-old is right up there with Ivan Demidov, Matthew Schaefer and other talents from this rookie class. Regular turns in the Blues' top six and on the power play should help Snuggerud remain in the Calder race all season long.

Next seven days: vs. DAL (Oct. 18), vs. LA (Oct. 21), vs. UTA (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 50%

Kirill Kaprizov Hart Trophy winner (+750). Nine points in four games is an impressive start indeed. A healthy Kaprizov has as legit a chance at being named most valuable to his team as any other member of the league's elite. Earning a rest during the Olympics -- Russia isn't competing -- should also give the Wild winger an edge during the final stretch.

Next seven days: @ WSH (Oct. 17), @ PHI (Oct. 18), @ NYR (Oct. 20), @ NJ (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 50%

Beckett Sennecke Calder Trophy winner (16-1). How about a three-game point streak to launch one's NHL career? The 19-year-old is already attracting attention from fans outside of Anaheim. An early outside favorite to challenge Demidov, Schaefer and Jimmy Snuggerud, Sennecke likely won't sport these odds for long.

Next seven days: @ CHI (Oct. 19), @ NSH (Oct. 21), @ BOS (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 41.7%

Rangers win the Presidents' Trophy (33-1). The Rangers won the Presidents' Trophy in 1991-92, missed the playoffs the following season, but reclaimed the award with a new head coach in 1993-94. The 2023-24 Presidents' Trophy winners missed the playoffs last season and have a new coach. Can history repeat itself for a team that still has the players to rank among the league's best?

Next seven days: @ MTL (Oct. 18), vs. MIN (Oct. 20), vs. SJ (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 37.5%

Nikita Kucherov Art Ross Trophy winner (+600). Kucherov remains the heartbeat of the Lightning offense, blending elite playmaking with an elite scorer's precision. After back-to-back Art Ross wins, he shows no signs of slowing down. With Tampa Bay's reliance on his production, another scoring title is within reach.

Next seven days: @ DET (Oct. 17), @ CBJ (Oct. 18), vs. CHI (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 60%

Roman Josi Norris Trophy winner (40-1). For the number, Josi presents as an extra attractive option to seize the Norris. He's healthy, looks his effective self and has won it before (2020), so voters won't be afraid to put him on their ballots.

Next seven days: @ WPG (Oct. 18), vs. ANA (Oct. 21), vs. VAN (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 60%

Penguins regular-season total points under 75.5 (-110). The Penguins managed 80 points last season, but the need for a rebuild is becoming unavoidable. If -- or when -- they start trading players, a slide toward the Eastern Conference basement starts to look like a pretty reasonable wager.

Next seven days: @ SJ (Oct. 18), vs. VAN (Oct. 21), @ FLA (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 50%

Blackhawks regular-season total points over 68.5 (-115). Is this Chicago team good for an additional eight points after earning 61 last season? Judging how they're battling to start the campaign -- highlighted by Wednesday's 8-3 trouncing of the Blues -- probably.

Next seven days: vs. VAN (Oct. 17), vs. ANA (Oct. 19), @ TB (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 30%

Anze Kopitar Selke Trophy winner (20-1). Why not send one of the greatest two-way forwards into retirement with a third Selke? Sean Couturier is the last active skater to have won the award, back in 2019-20. Patrice Bergeron (retired) and Aleksander Barkov (injured) have owned it since. Kopitar has as robust a shot as other leading candidates.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (Oct. 18), @ STL (Oct. 21), @ DAL (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 50%

Mammoth regular-season total points over 90.5 (-115). This talented squad is expected to take another step forward after finishing with 89 points this past season. The additions of JJ Peterka, Brandon Tanev and Nate Schmidt will help in moving the Mammoth forward.

Next seven days: vs. SJ (Oct. 17), vs. BOS (Oct. 19), vs. COL (Oct. 21), @ STL (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 37.5%

Flyers to miss the playoffs (-375). With no front-runners for any individual awards, uncertainty in goal and a roster that still needs more seasoning before it can compete, another lottery pick feels like the safer prediction for Philadelphia.

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Oct. 18), vs. SEA (Oct. 20), @ OTT (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 25%

Blue Jackets to make the playoffs (+200). Kirill Marchenko is already showing sparks, with Sean Monahan steadying the line as his pivot. The Jackets came close last season, and if Jet Greaves can elevate the goaltending tandem, Columbus has a shot to cross the playoff threshold if it can reverse course following a slow start.

Next seven days: vs. TB (Oct. 18), @ DAL (Oct. 21)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 40%

Linus Ullmark Vezina Trophy winner (30-1). A former Vezina winner on a team with playoff ambitions and a heavy workload is a strong formula. If the Senators finish above the wild-card spots, Ullmark will be a major reason why.

Next seven days: vs. NYI (Oct. 18), vs. EDM (Oct. 21), vs. PHI (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 50%

Quinn Hughes Norris Trophy winner (+260). After winning it in 2024, he finished third in voting last spring, despite playing only 68 games. Any minor stumble by Cale Makar, and Hughes could find himself leading the Norris pack again in a few months.

Next seven days: @ CHI (Oct. 17), @ WSH (Oct. 19), @ PIT (Oct. 21), @ NSH (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 33.3%

Michael Misa Calder Trophy winner (30-1). There's no discounting 134 points in 65 games, even at the junior level. Misa has nothing left to accomplish with the Saginaw Spirit. If offered a genuine chance to contribute with this rebuilding Sharks team, the teen center could make a splash in his first NHL season.

Next seven days: @ UTA (Oct. 17), vs. PIT (Oct. 18), @ NYI (Oct. 21), @ NYR (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 25%

Islanders to miss the playoffs (-320). It's always been an uphill battle, and while the payout is modest, it may be the smarter bet. Leading the league in 5-on-5 goals allowed is a red flag, meaning the Isles will need Ilya Sorokin to carry them if they want any shot at the playoffs.

Next seven days: @ OTT (Oct. 18), vs. SJ (Oct. 21), vs. DET (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 20%

Dustin Wolf Vezina Trophy winner (30-1). He earned a single vote last year! Hey, it's a start. The Flames' MVP is loosely expected to earn one or more Vezinas before all is said and done in his career. Wolf will undoubtedly get enough reps to impress in Calgary's crease again this season.

Next seven days: @ VGK (Oct. 18), vs. WPG (Oct. 20), vs. MTL (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 25%

Tage Thompson Rocket Richard Trophy winner (20-1). Thompson is capable of leading the league in goals, but the supporting cast isn't always there. With the added incentive of an Olympic roster to make, this wager banks on Thompson once again carrying the Sabres.

Next seven days: vs. FLA (Oct. 18), @ MTL (Oct. 20), vs. DET (Oct. 22)