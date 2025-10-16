Open Extended Reactions

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk underwent surgery on his right thumb Thursday, the team announced. The winger is expected to be out until at least Thanksgiving, with a recovery timeline of six to eight weeks.

Tkachuk, 26, made the decision to get surgery after meeting with a doctor in New York on Wednesday for a second opinion. Sources said Tkachuk's availability for the Olympic team should not be affected.

The Ottawa captain was injured in the first period of Monday's 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators after he was cross-checked by Predators defenseman Roman Josi and went awkwardly into the boards. Tkachuk continued to play but did not finish the game.

Tkachuk, who led the Senators with 29 goals last season, has three points in his first three games.

The Senators, who made the playoffs last season, have started the season 1-3-1. Ottawa is reeling from an 8-4 loss to the Sabres at home on Wednesday, in its first game without Tkachuk.

Tkachuk's brother, Matthew, is also sidelined after undergoing offseason surgery. Both are expected to be impact players for Team USA at February's Olympics in Milan.