LAS VEGAS -- Golden Knights captain Mark Stone suffered an apparent wrist injury in the third period of Vegas' 6-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said he would know about Stone's status Sunday or Monday.

Stone left the ice about midway through the third period and then headed to the locker room.

Stone had two goals and two assists before exiting, giving him a six-game point streak with two goals and 11 assists.

When healthy, Stone has been one of the Golden Knights' top players, but he has had trouble avoiding injuries. His 66 games last season were his most since appearing in 77 games in the 2018-19 season.