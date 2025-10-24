Check out this quickfire trio of goals from Utah Mammoth’s Logan Cooley against the St. Louis Blues. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- Logan Cooley had a natural hat trick in a 4:48 span of the first period and also had an assist in the opening period to help the Utah Mammoth beat the St. Louis Blues 7-4 on Thursday night.

Cooley assisted on Ian Cole's opening goal, then scored three straight -- all off feeds from Dylan Guenther -- to match his career high with four points.

"Everyone talks about his shooting, but I think his playmaking is really underrated," Cooley said about Guenther. "I think we're really starting to figure out where each other likes to be. And I think it's going to continue to get better."

Cooley started his goal surge with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Guenther at the 6:07 mark. He struck again at 7:57, sliding a backhander between goalie Joel Hofer's pads, with Jordan Binnington taking over in goal.