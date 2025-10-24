How to watch every 2025 NHL Frozen Frenzy game

Open Extended Reactions

NHL Frozen Frenzy returns Tuesday with a night of continuous hockey action. The night features all 32 teams on the ice, including a tripleheader -- Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks -- exclusively on ESPN. The other 13 games will be available on NHL Power Play in the ESPN App. ESPN2 will provide a whip-around show with live look-ins on every game, showcasing the night's best plays, hits and goals.

Here are key facts about NHL Frozen Frenzy:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 28

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN

6:15 p.m.: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs

6:30 p.m.: Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes

6:45 p.m.: Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

7 p.m.: Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers

7:15 p.m.: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins

7:45 p.m.: Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators

8 p.m.: Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild

8:15 p.m.: Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues

8:30 p.m.: Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars on ESPN

8:45 p.m.: Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks

9 p.m.: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche

9:30 p.m.: Utah Mammoth at Edmonton Oilers

10 p.m.: New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks

10:30 p.m.: Montreal Canadiens at Seattle Kraken

11 p.m.: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks on ESPN

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NHL streaming hub.

