NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville captain Roman Josi is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, the Predators said Saturday, an injury not related to the POTS diagnosis announced by the team in June.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound defenseman played 18 minutes, 9 seconds in Thursday night's 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. He has one goal and four assists in eight games this season.

Josi, from Bern, Switzerland, said when training camp started that he had worked through an approach to playing and living with postural tachycardia syndrome, which is known as POTS. Josi was in the first group on the ice to start training camp in September.

He already has been selected to Switzerland's hockey roster for the 2026 Winter Games.