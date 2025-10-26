Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Nikita Kucherov became the third-fastest active player to record his 1,000th career point with an assist in the second period of the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Kucherov reached the mark in his 809th career game. Only Connor McDavid (659) and Sidney Crosby (757) have accomplished the feat faster among active players. He is the 101st player in NHL history to score at least 1,000 career points.

The milestone point came with 7:41 left in the second period when Kucherov found Brayden Point at the left circle for a pass back to Jake Guentzel who guided the puck into the net off his skate for his second goal of the game. Kucherov's teammates came pouring off the bench to congratulate the three-time Art Ross Trophy winner for the accomplishment.

Later, Kucherov assisted on Anthony Cirelli's game-winning goal in the third period, as the Lightning won for just the second time this season.

Kucherov is also fourth-fastest player born outside of North America to reach the mark, trailing Peter Stastny (682 GP), Jari Kurri (716 GP) and Jaromir Jagr (763 GP). Kucherov joins former teammate Steven Stamkos (1,137) as the only two players to reach 1,000 in Lightning franchise history.

