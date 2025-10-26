Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love was relieved of his duties, effective immediately, the team announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the club said that "this decision follows the findings of an NHL-led investigation into past allegations. The organization is committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and accountability."

Last month, four days before training camp opened for the Capitals, Love was placed on a team-imposed leave pending results of the investigation.

Love, 41, had been with the Capitals since June 2023 after Spencer Carbery was hired as Washington's head coach. He primarily worked with the team's defensemen last year, as Washington racked up 111 points en route to being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Love was a hot coaching candidate during the offseason after helping the Capitals to back-to-back playoff appearances. He interviewed with a handful of teams and was considered among the finalists for vacancies with the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

According to an NHL source, the league received a letter that detailed allegations relating to Love's personal conduct when Love was interviewing with teams this offseason. Two of the teams with whom he reportedly interviewed were sent a similar letter. The allegations predated his tenure with the Capitals.

The NHL conducted its investigation over multiple months. The Capitals placed him on leave after the League informed them about the allegations.

Love was previously an assistant coach with the Everett Silvertips and a head coach with the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League. He was a head coach with the AHL Stockton Heat and Calgary Wranglers before joining the Capitals' staff.

The Capitals, who lost to the Ottawa Senators, 7-1, on Saturday night, will take on the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.