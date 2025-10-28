The top reason to watch every NHL team in the Frozen Frenzy

Check out this quickfire trio of goals from Utah Mammoth’s Logan Cooley against the St. Louis Blues. (1:19)

The NHL Frozen Frenzy is like the best hockey buffet ever cooked up.

There will be some popular main courses. There will be some delectable side dishes. But with all 32 teams in action from 6 p.m. ET puck drops through the Battle of California showdown between the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks at 11 p.m. ET, fans will be able to sample all the NHL has to offer in one gluttonous sitting.

Here are reasons to watch all 32 teams during the Frozen Frenzy and beyond, from superstar players to teams with championship aspirations to controversial storylines to Alex Ovechkin once again chasing NHL goal-scoring history.

Here we go ... and enjoy the Frenzy!

Atlantic Division

The constant David Pastrnak

Since 2023, the Bruins have said farewell to franchise standard-bearers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci (retirement) as well as Brad Marchand, their heart-and-soul captain who won a Stanley Cup with Florida after an NHL deadline trade.

Which is to say that Pastrnak has seen a lot of friends leave the Bruins' locker room, but he just keeps doing what he does best: scoring at will. Pasta has 13 points, including five goals, in his first 10 games this season. That's to be expected for the fifth leading scorer in the NHL (329 in 246 games) over the previous three season.

The cast changes in Boston. Pastrnak remains a shining star.

Is the goaltending finally fixed?

There are many reasons why the Sabres have crashed like a Bills fan through a table in every season since last making the playoffs in 2011, but one of the primary ones has been a lack of quality goaltending. That problem was exacerbated by presumed starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen taking a step back last season.

Injuries to Luukkonen in the preseason opened the door for backup Alex Lyon, signed as a free agent and coming out of the gate with a .922 save percentage in seven games; and rookie Colten Ellis, who made 29 saves in his NHL debut. Dashing early-season hopes is kind of the Sabres' thing, but at the very least, these two netminders have generated some hope for Buffalo.

Is this the year?

It's an annual rite in the NHL: The Red Wings being poised to break out as a contender before falling short of the postseason, which they've done every season since 2015-16.

But through nine games, Detroit is 6-3-0 and in second in the Atlantic Division thanks to a dominant 5-1-0 record at home. The chemistry between leading scorer Dylan Larkin (13 points) and standout winger Lucas Raymond with rookie forward Emmitt "Finsanity" Finnie has been palpable. The line of Alex DeBrincat, Marco Kasper and Patrick Kane is chipping in. The Red Wings are thriving despite goalies John Gibson (acquired from the Ducks last summer) and Cam Talbot playing below replacement level to start the season.

If every part of Detroit's engine gets roaring at the same time, how far can the team roll?

The champs are (mostly) here!

The Panthers' bid for a third straight Stanley Cup win and fourth straight trip to the Cup Final got off to an injurious start.

Star winger Matthew Tkachuk had groin surgery in August, putting him out until December at the earliest. Then the Panthers lost star center and team captain Aleksander Barkov on his first day of training camp, needing surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his right knee -- injuries that will sideline him for the regular season and potentially the playoffs. They also lost defenseman Dmitry Kulikov for five months with an upper-body injury.

And yet the Panthers are maintaining their level of play, if not thriving: 5-5-0 in their first 10, being led in both goals (five) and points (11) by the Rat King himself, Brad Marchand.

play 0:40 Brad Marchand scores goal vs. Penguins Brad Marchand lights the lamp

No. 1 for a reason

Through 10 games, the Canadiens led the Atlantic with a 7-3-0 record. There are plenty of reasons for this great start, from the outstanding play of rookie goalie Jakub Dobes and winger Ivan Demidov to the continued maturation of players such as Lane Hutson and Alex Newhook.

But the constant for the Habs has been their No. 1 line of Cole Caufield (seven goals), Nick Suzuki (13 points) and Juraj Slafkovsky, who are scoring over 3.5 goals per 60 minutes and giving up only 0.95 goals per 60 minutes to far this season.

The bunch without Brady

Brady Tkachuk is the driving force behind the Ottawa Senators, both statistically and as one of the NHL's most influential captains. But the Sens lost him to a torn ligament in his right thumb on Oct. 13 which required surgery, and likely will keep him out until around Thanksgiving.

The Sens are 4-4-1 through nine games. Helping to fill the void left by Tkachuk are two players off to a fast start: Centers Shane Pinto (eight goals through nine games) and Dylan Cozens (six).

Is their luck turning?

Eight of the Lightning's first nine games this season have been decided by one goal. They were 1-2-2 in those games until back-to-back wins against the Ducks and Golden Knights at home.

Of course, as Billy Zane taught us in "Titanic": Sometimes you make your own luck. Getting a more consistent defensive performance from their dynamic top line -- Brayden Point is a minus-10 already -- would be a good start.

What happens when the World Series is over?

The good news in Toronto: The incredible run by the Blue Jays to the World Series has brought the city -- and much of the nation -- together in following every Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swing and Trey Yesavage pitch this postseason. (Hence the change in start time for the Maple Leafs-Flames game to 6 p.m. ET.)

That means there has been a lot less attention -- and scrutiny -- on a post-Mitch Marner Maple Leafs team that is decidedly OK and nothing more so far. They're eighth offensively thanks to 14 points in eight games by William Nylander -- and 28th defensively thanks to below-replacement goaltending. Joseph Woll is back after an extended personal absence, so that should help the latter.

But once the World Series is over, fans will go from talking about Max Scherzer to Max Domi. And we can't even imagine the takes if the Jays eliminate the Dodgers and plan the parade the Leafs have been trying to draw up again since the 1960s.

Metropolitan Division

When will Nikolaj Ehlers get rolling?

Some cynical Winnipeg fans are bathing in schadenfreude watching Ehlers' first handful of games with the Hurricanes.

Ehlers left the Jets as a free agent for a six-year, $51 million deal as the latest solution on the wing for Carolina's top line. While linemates Seth Jarvis (seven goals) and Sebastian Aho (10 points) are thriving, Ehlers went five straight games without a point to start the season.

The good news for Carolina and their new great Dane: He has assists in three straight games, so maybe the aforementioned rolling has started.

The Big Boss

Dmitri Voronkov doesn't have the name recognition of Zach Werenski, Adam Fantilli or linemate Kirill Marchenko when it comes to Blue Jackets in the hockey discourse. But the 6-foot-5, 235-pound winger who self-bestowed the nickname "Big Boss" has been an absolute force so far this season on Columbus's top line.

He scored five goals and added four assists through eight games for the Jackets, skating to a plus-8. GM Don Waddell challenged Voronkov to work on his conditioning when he signed him to a two-year contract extension in July. That could be the key for the Big Boss surpassing his 23 goals and 24 assists in 73 games last season.

Jack Hughes, goal machine

When Hughes is healthy and in the lineup, few players in the NHL provide their team the propulsive offensive spark that the 24-year-old center provides the Devils. Hughes has eight goals in nine games for New Jersey, including two game winners. Jesper Bratt has assisted on five of them -- there are times when Bratt and Hughes seem like they're playing on a different speed setting than everyone else.

The Devils have never had a 50-goal or 100-point scorer in franchise history. Hughes is on pace for both -- provided he can stay in the lineup.

play 0:56 Jack Hughes scores hat trick in Devils' win Jack Hughes leads the Devils to a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs with his third career hat trick.

The joy of Matthew Schaefer

Few rookies have arrived in the NHL with the boundless enthusiasm and positivity of Matthew Schaefer. The first overall pick in this summer's draft, the 18-year-old defenseman has earned his freshman year ice time (23:12 per game) with seven points through eight games, including three points on the power play.

The charismatic Schaefer was an instant fan favorite, with the crowd at UBS Arena chanting his name during a recent win over San Jose. Schaefer acknowledged those cheers after the game: "I love this place! Let's go Islanders, baby!"

Are they OK?

Perhaps this is a transition season. Perhaps new captain J.T. Miller hasn't imprinted his win-at-all-costs style on the rest of the roster. Perhaps new coach Mike Sullivan just needs more time to unlock his roster's offense or perhaps even he can't solve the team's depth issues.

Whatever the reasons, the Rangers have stumbled to a 3-5-2 start, with goal scoring that ranks 31st in the NHL. There's still plenty of time to turn the team around in front of goalie Igor Shesterkin. Perhaps that starts during the Frenzy.

Trevor Zegras' second act

Before the season, former Ducks phenom Zegras told me that he wanted people to "go from saying 'He's good at hockey' to 'He's a hockey player'" after his first season in Philadelphia.

The early returns are strong: two goals and six assists in eight games, skating to a plus-5 while averaging 16:48 of ice time per game. The only bummer for Zegras is that he hasn't gotten a strong run at center yet for the Flyers. But as his game continues to rebound, perhaps those opportunities to be a "hockey player" will flourish.

Crosby, Malkin delay the inevitable

What the projected timeline had been for the Penguins this season: After an atrocious start clinches a fourth straight season without reaching the playoffs, franchise icons Evgeni Malkin (in the last year of his contract) and Sidney Crosby (exhausted by losing) are traded to Stanley Cup contenders.

Instead, Geno and Sid have disrupted the timeline.

The Penguins' stars have helped the team to a 6-2-1 start, good for second in the Metro. Malkin leads the team with 14 points through nine games, while Crosby has 11 points through nine games, which includes a recent hat trick against the Stanley Cup champion Panthers. They've both said they don't want their ride in Pittsburgh to end. They're playing like it.

Ovechkin goes for 900 (and more...)

During last season's Frozen Frenzy, Alex Ovechkin was still 41 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record. One year later, Ovi has not only surpassed The Great One's 894 career goals -- the "Gr8 Chase" ended on Apr. 6 -- but he is one goal away from becoming the first NHL player to score 900 goals in his career.

Ovechkin recently played his 1,500th career game, a standard only seven other players have achieved. That's a lot of games ... and how many more Ovechkin will play in the NHL beyond this season is an undeniable undercurrent every time he steps on the ice for the Capitals.

play 0:47 Alex Ovechkin extends record goal tally with No. 899 Alex Ovechkin lights the lamp for his 899th goal to pad the Capitals' lead.

Central Division

The new dynamic duo

For 15 years and three Stanley Cup championships, the Blackhawks were defined by a pair of star forwards: Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. We're not looking to burden two burgeoning stars with that weight of history, but it's hard not to get caught up in the "Chicago's new dynamic duo" hype when discussing Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar.

Bedard, 20, is looking to rebound after failing to meet expectations last season, following his rookie of the year win in 2023-24. Nazar, 21, looks primed for a breakout season in Year 2, leading Chicago in goals (four) and points (nine) through nine games.

If nothing else, they've already achieved something Kane and Toews did in Chicago: Making the Blackhawks a team worth watching again.

Nate Dog is barking

Nathan MacKinnon willed the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup in 2022. Since then, Colorado has lost in the first round twice and the second round once despite a deep, star-studded lineup.

"You don't want to win just one with this group. If we only got one, it would be tough," MacKinnon said before the season.

The hunger for a championship is back for the Avalanche and MacKinnon, who has seven goals and seven assists through 10 game and is looking absolutely dangerous every time he touches the puck.

Otter in the net

It has been quite a ride for Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger. He made the Team USA 4 Nations Face-Off roster last season and is expected to challenge Connor Hellebuyck as the nation's Olympic starter next February in Italy.

Then, he'll hope to lead the Stars back to the Western Conference finals ... where coach Peter DeBoer pulled him after giving up two goals on two shots in their Game 5 elimination to the Oilers. DeBoer was let go this offseason, partially for the way he handled that situation. Oettinger has said his piece about how it affected him.

Now, it's back to leading the Stars to a fourth straight conference finals while increasing his standing in the eyes of Team USA.

The $136 million man

Kirill Kaprizov has been the most important player on the Wild since he arrived in the NHL, winning rookie of the year in 2020-21. Beginning next season, he'll also be their wealthiest player.

Kaprizov and the Wild shocked the NHL when the inked an eight-year, $136 million contract extension in September. It's the richest contract in total dollars and annual cap hit ($17 million) in NHL history.

As he does every season, Kaprizov is proving his worth: He has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 10 games.

play 0:29 Kirill Kaprizov tallies goal vs. Rangers Kirill Kaprizov nets goal for Wild

Countdown to extinction

The Predators (4-4-2) are off to a better start than last season's 0-5-0 stumble that helped dig a hole from which they could not climb. But there are many more questions than answers right now.

Can they maintain that pace without top defenseman Roman Josi, who is week-to-week because of an upper body injury? What happened to Steven Stamkos, as one of the best goal scorers of the past 20 NHL seasons mustered only one power-play goal in his first 10 games?

The good news is that Juuse Saros looks like his old self again. Perhaps he can keep this thing on track because if Nashville jumps the rails, it might be time for GM Barry Trotz to plot a new course for the franchise.

The future is now for Jimmy Snuggerud

Snuggerud is so polished as a 21-year-old player that it's sometimes hard to remember that he's an NHL rookie.

Blues fans (and Snuggerud himself) got a reminder of that last week when coach Jim Montgomery kept him on the bench for the third period and overtime in a loss to the Kings. Snuggerud has three goals and three assists through eight games for the Blues, making his mark in a crowded rookie field this season.

Meet the NHL's newest contender

While they have many former Arizona Coyotes players on their roster, the Mammoth are considered a new franchise by the NHL. They were the Utah Hockey Club in their inaugural 2024-25 season. Now they're the Utah Mammoth in Year 2 and looking to make some serious noise in the Western Conference despite their newbie status.

That goes for their players, too: Top scorers like Logan Cooley (21 years old), Dylan Guenther (22) and JJ Peterka (24, acquired from Buffalo last summer) are some of their youngest players, as well. The Mammoth enter the Frenzy atop of the Central Division having won seven games in a row -- unsurprisingly, a franchise record.

The Toews comeback

Before this season, Jonathan Toews last played in the NHL on April 13, 2023, as the then-captain of the Chicago Blackhawks and a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Dealing with the effects of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome, Toews said he was stepping away from hockey but not retiring. He went on a "healing journey" that included "five weeks in India undergoing an Ayurvedic detox called a Panchakarma" in November 2024, after which Toews said his health was "trending" in the right direction.

He signed with his hometown Jets as a free agent this summer. That Toews is even playing is miraculous. That he has five points in nine games, playing 16:04 per game on average for the Jets, is extraordinary.

Pacific Division

Leo Carlsson's star turn

Carlsson has oozed star quality since the Ducks drafted him No. 2 in 2023. His big frame (6-foot-3) and great hands have earned him comparisons to Penguins star Evgeni Malkin, and now Carlsson is trying to have the offensive stats to match.

The 20-year-old center has nine points through eight games, playing in between fellow young star Cutter Gauthier and veteran winger Alex Killorn. He's one to watch, for sure.

play 0:33 Leo Carlsson scores goal vs. Predators Leo Carlsson nets goal for Ducks

Time to salvage the season?

After nearly making the playoffs last season with 96 points, the Flames are one of the most disappointing teams early in the 2025-26 season.

Their offense ranks last in the NHL (2.00 goals per game) after producing only one goal in five of their first seven games. That led standout goalie Dustin Wolf to lament, via Sportsnet: "I mean, I can't generate offense. I do my job, I try to keep the puck out of our net, and hope that our guys can generate a couple."

Calgary had an uptick in scoring heading into the Frenzy, scoring three times in a loss to Winnipeg and a season-high five times in a win over the Rangers. But at 2-7-1 after 10 games, time is already running short for coach Ryan Huska's team.

Can they turn things around, starting against Toronto?

Connor and Leon

Let's not overthink this. The Oilers are blessed with arguably the two best hockey players on the planet in Connor McDavid, who has 12 points in 10 games but only one goal thus far, and Leon Draisaitl, who has 11 points in 10 games, including seven goals.

They power their own lines for Edmonton and combine their supernatural hockey acumen on the power play. Connor and Leon have led the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses to the Panthers.

With McDavid signing just a two-year contract extension before the season, the Oilers explicitly understand they're on the clock to win soon with these two superstars on the roster.

Farewell, Mr. Kopitar

While some veteran NHL stars are playing it coy about their futures, Kings captain Anze Kopitar announced before the season that this will be his last NHL campaign. (That he announced it the same day that Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw revealed he was retiring was a matter of unfortunate timing.)

The legendary center is in his 20th season with the Kings, having led them to two Stanley Cup wins and winning both the Selke Trophy (best defensive forward) and Lady Byng (gentlemanly play) twice. Catch the best Slovenian-born player in hockey history while you can.

play 1:03 Anze Kopitar announces he'll retire after season to focus on family Kings captain Anze Kopitar, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, announces he will retire after the 2025-26 season to focus on family.

Macklin Celebrini, superstar

After being drafted first overall in 2024, Celebrini had a strong rookie season (63 points in 70 games) and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy. Through nine games this season, it's clear he's on the cusp of superstardom.

Celebrini has dominated with six goals and nine assists, combining with fellow young star Will Smith and veteran winger Tyler Toffoli on a line that's averaging over 4.6 goals per 60 minutes when paired together.

He has played himself into the Team Canada Olympic roster conversation. He's going viral in weird New York City street interviews. He has arrived.

The NHL's most surprising start

The Kraken began this season with a new head coach in Lane Lambert, a new power forward in former Stars winger Mason Marchment but much of the same cast as last season's also-ran that earned coach Dan Bylsma a ticket out of town.

There wasn't much optimism surrounding the Kraken ... and yet there they are at 5-2-2 through their first nine games, second in the Pacific Division.

They're not dominating offensively or defensively, nor are their special teams exemplary. But the Kraken are winning hockey games, including being a perfect 3-0-0 at home, where they'll face the Canadiens in the Frozen Frenzy.

J.T. Miller returns

The Canucks are 5-5-0 under new head coach Adam Foote, which is impressive given some of the injuries the team has been playing through -- the latest being star defenseman Quinn Hughes, who has a lower-body injury.

But Tuesday night's spotlight is on a former Canucks player: Rangers captain J.T. Miller, who makes his first trip back to Vancouver after they traded him to the Blueshirts last season.

Please recall that Miller was traded after clashing with Vancouver star center Elias Pettersson, a conflict that rocked the Canucks' locker room so roughly that team president Jim Rutherford said there was "no good solution that would keep this group together."

How Miller will be received by Vancouver fans is one of the Frozen Frenzy's most anticipated moments.

Mitch Marner finding his fit

The 28-year-old winger made his dramatic exit from Toronto last summer after nine seasons of outstanding statistical output but was treated as a postseason pariah for the Maple Leafs' lack of playoff success. He's in Vegas now on a blockbuster eight-year, $96 million contract.

Marner has produced around his career averages so far (10 points through nine games), but he's still finding his fit with the Knights. His much-anticipated line with Jack Eichel was broken up after three games -- with Marner dropping down to play with Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev -- but Marner and Eichel were reunited in Sunday's overtime loss to Tampa Bay. Only two of Marner's points have come on the power play, but Vegas is ninth in the NHL with the man advantage.

One extra bit of intrigue in Vegas' Frozen Frenzy matchup against Carolina: Marner used his no-movement clause to reject a trade to the Hurricanes during last season, later saying it was out of consideration of his wife's pregnancy. (They welcomed a daughter in May 2025.)