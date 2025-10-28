Former NHL center Ryan Kesler has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in Michigan, according to court records obtained by multiple outlets.

Kesler pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct Monday in Bloomfield Hills District Court, according to court records.

Kesler posted $50,000 bond and was ordered not to leave the state of Michigan without court permission. His next scheduled court appearance is set for Nov. 6.

Kesler has denied the charges, which were filed last Thursday and stem from an alleged incident on Jan. 1 in Orchard Lake, Michigan, according to court records.

"Ryan emphatically denies the allegations and is completely innocent of the charges," his attorney Robert Morad told The Athletic on Monday. "As the legal process begins, we ask for respect for his privacy and for the integrity of the judicial system. We are confident, when all the facts and circumstances are presented, that he will be fully exonerated."

Kesler, 41, has been suspended from his role as a youth hockey coach by the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA). Tom Berry, the president of MAHA, told The Athletic that Kesler also has been suspended from all USA Hockey activities. Kesler was in his third season coaching the Detroit-area Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club 15O Bantam Midget team.

Kesler played parts of 15 seasons with the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks, appearing in 1,001 regular-season games from 2003 to 2019.

A two-time All-Star, Kesler had 258 goals and 315 assists in his career and won the Selke Award, given to the NHL's best two-way forward, after the 2010-11 season. The Michigan native also was a member of the United States Olympic teams in 2010 and 2014.