Top NHL prospect rankings: Schaefer, Hagens, Martone, more

Hockey season is underway around the world, and we've had a month to watch the NHL's top prospects. Teams with draft picks aplenty over the past few years will have many prospects featured on this top 50 affiliated prospects list.

Here are the criteria: Any player who is under 23, with less than 50 NHL games played, is eligible. The rankings account for the player's current performances, his NHL projection, his development curve and his age.

The Islanders lead the list with five in my top 50, followed by the Blackhawks, Sharks and Mammoth with four apiece.

Had this list dropped prior to the start of the NHL season, Schaefer would have been second. His play has been impossible to ignore, as he is averaging well over 20 minutes of ice time per game and is the only defenseman in NHL history to record a point in his first five games as an 18-year-old.

Schaefer has been nothing short of incredible to start his NHL career, earning himself the quarterback role on the Isles' top power-play unit.

The smooth-skating defender has held his own against some of the league's best offensive players, and coach Patrick Roy has been effusive in his praise for the youngest player in league history to play more than 25 minutes in a game. It is rare that a defenseman enters the lineup as an 18-year-old (barely) and provides value offensively and defensively. He leads the Isles' defensemen in 5-on-5 time on ice, points, shots on goal and shot attempts, and has a positive expected goals share.

The sky is the limit; Schaefer is off to a brilliant start and has a real chance to be one of the league's elite at the position.

The Calder Trophy favorite came into the season as the must-see prospect, and he has given Montreal fans plenty of reasons to get out of the seats. He is exciting while weaving through traffic, creating scoring chances and scoring big goals of his own.

Demidov's role is only going to grow as his general impact on possession and run of play continues to develop. A player with his speed, puck skill and vision has limitless potential.

Demidov will likely end up as the most impactful forward on the Canadiens in the next few seasons. He might never be as defensively sound as Nick Suzuki, but his offensive toolbox should allow him to develop into an elite top-line forward capable of consistently producing 90-plus points every season.

The Sharks have plenty of talent that would dominate this list if it were an overall under-23 list as opposed to a Calder Trophy-eligible under-23 list (which removes Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith).

Misa is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game, and while his development with either the Sharks or in juniors will be vital to him hitting his potential as a dual-threat offensive producer in the NHL, he has the raw tools that every team covets. On top of that, Misa's defensive game has developed nicely and should allow him to become reliable on both sides of the puck -- though offense will be his calling card.

Misa can generate scoring chances in the zone and can create off the rush; he gets to the middle of the ice and scores on his own. He is the textbook definition of a player who elevates his teammates because of his ability to draw defenders, manipulate space and provide value on both sides of the puck.

4. Anton Frondell

F, Chicago Blackhawks

The big center is off to a great start for Djurgardens in the Swedish Hockey League, and is likely to be an impact player next season in Chicago. No 17-year-old in the history of the HockeyAllSvenskan league produced at the level Frondell did last season.

Frondell comfortably projects to become a top-six center in the NHL, and already has an NHL-ready shot. He beats goalies clean from the top of the circles, be it with a wicked wrister or powerful one-timer. He reads the play, finds quiet areas in space and the puck is on and off his stick before defenders or the goalie can react.

He is doing a much better job driving play to start this season, which could catapult him to being a very dangerous offensive player, especially if he becomes a threat off the rush. Frondell's ceiling is limited only by his ability to drive play in transition. If that improves, Chicago will have another young star in the lineup.

5. Porter Martone

F, Philadelphia Flyers

The big winger is going to be a fan favorite in Philadelphia, and he'll probably be a Rick Tocchet favorite, too. Martone is a dual-threat winger, with some of the best offensive instincts outside of the NHL.

He is as dangerous as a puck distributor as he is a shooter, forcing goalies to play him straight. He will beat goalies clean in the NHL, but his ability to facilitate offense by drawing defenders in and distributing to dangerous areas is going to be a difference maker.

Martone's physical game should develop at Michigan State, and if he can add a power element to his high-skill game, the Flyers have a player who will be a rare commodity in the NHL. His speed holds him back to a degree, but added strength and a refined stride should see Martone become a play-driver winger in the vein of Mikko Rantanen.

When you're quarterbacking the top power-play unit in the NHL as a rookie, that says a lot about your potential to impact the game. Buium is doing that, and is the most exciting rookie defenseman in the NHL outside of Schaefer.

Buium's poise with the puck, his ability to manipulate defenders and make the pass to space is already paying dividends for the Wild. At even strength, Buium has room to develop and grow into a top-four defenseman. He skates well enough to play a tight gap, and will learn to manage the space in transition.

He'll need to refine his decision-making in the defensive zone, both with and without the puck, but that is not out of the ordinary for a young defender. If Buium can translate his impact on the power play to become a play-driving defender at the NHL level, there's every reason to believe the Wild have an elite offensive producer who can play top-four minutes for the foreseeable future.

7. James Hagens

F, Boston Bruins

The highly talented center fell to the Bruins in the 2025 draft, and no one should be surprised if a few teams regret passing on Hagens in a case of "prospect fatigue" after he entered the season in the mix at No. 1 overall.

Hagens is right up the road at Boston College, and will benefit from another year of development in college where he's already producing over a point per game. Without his linemates from last season (Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault), Hagens is driving play. His shot has noticeably improved in the offseason, which makes Hagens more of a scoring threat from outside the high-danger area.

Hagens has all the potential to be Boston's top-line center, capable of driving the offense and elevating the play of his teammates.

His selection at third overall in 2024 caught many -- including Sennecke -- off guard, but he's been fantastic for the Ducks in his rookie season, playing on the second line and getting reps on the second power-play unit.

Sennecke gets pucks to the net, creates scoring chances and has the touch at the net front to capitalize on rebound opportunities. His skating, which was a concern in his draft year, has improved to the point that he beats NHL defenders in transition and has the skill to keep them on their heels. His passing ability has set up numerous chances for teammates and his ability to facilitate offense seems to be translating to the NHL level.

Already a top-six player in his rookie season, Sennecke has the offensive skill to become a scoring top-line winger who drives offense -- and the exact player you want at the net front on the power play to deflect pucks and score on rebounds.

The future of the Calgary Flames' defense corps has arrived in the form of a right-handed, offensively brilliant, smooth-skating rearguard. Playing third-pairing minutes for the Flames, Parekh is easing his way into the NHL lineup while receiving reps on the second power-play unit. The expectation is that Parekh will quarterback the Flames' PP unit for years to come, but allowing him to learn and get his feet under him is the right approach before thrusting him into that role.

He leads Calgary defensemen in shot attempts per 60 minutes, and shots on goal at even strength, while also having a positive possession share. Parekh has struggled in terms of tilting the ice, giving up more dangerous scoring chances than he creates. That development will come, as Parekh should be able to tilt the ice as he gets more experience. It may take a few years, but Parekh should comfortably become a point-producing defender who facilitates breakouts with ease and wins his matchups in a top-four role.

10. Roger McQueen

F, Anaheim Ducks

Roger McQueen, being drafted by the team that plays near Disneyland, taking photos with Lightning McQueen and opting to wear No. 95 is the kind of story that fans will love. He's a fantastic package of size, skill and instincts that will complement the Ducks' young core, very well.

There is an argument to be made that his ceiling is the highest of any Ducks prospect because of his combination of size and talent. McQueen has every opportunity to improve his physical game skating for Providence in the NCAA, where he will learn to play through contact, use his body to protect pucks against stronger competition and leverage his skill set in games with less time and space.

McQueen has the chance to be a unicorn in the NHL: a player who is physically dominant, with an abundance of skill and the ability to control play on both sides of the puck. If McQueen hits his ceiling, he'll comfortably be a top-line center that is highly coveted around the NHL.

11. Victor Eklund

F, New York Islanders

The small Swedish forward fell right into the Islanders' lap at No. 16 in the 2025 draft, and is on track to make teams regret that decision. So many parts of Eklund's game are projectable to the NHL -- his non-stop motor that powers relentless pace, pro-level forechecking ability, and an above-average ability to win puck battles.

Many of Eklund's details are refined, which will allow him to be a reliable player when he steps in the lineup. Unlike many young players, he can play when holding a lead, and can shift momentum with his relentless pace and quick-strike ability.

Eklund should blossom into a two-way play driver that plays in all situations on the second line, and he's likely to be ready for NHL action sooner than other prospects because his details are so strong. He's currently skating for Djurgardens in the SHL.

12. Ryan Leonard

F, Washington Capitals

The Capitals have become accustomed to having a big, physical competitor capable of scoring in a top-six role. Tom Wilson has been a fan favorite for years, and Leonard is cut from the same cloth.

If Leonard is as good as advertised for the duration of his career, the Capitals have an in-your-face competitor that plays on the edge and has the skill to back up his play. He can draw opponents into penalties, and then score on the ensuing power play. He's got excellent puck skill maneuvering in tight spaces that make him the ideal candidate to be a net-front offensive player at even strength or on the power play.

Leonard has a dynamism to his game, and if it translates to the NHL level, it presents the real possibility that becomes a "Tkachuk Lite" in terms of play style and value.

13. Tij Iginla

F, Utah Mammoth

Jarome Iginla's son had his draft-plus-one season marred by injuries, but was developing nicely prior to being sidelined for the season. He showed real ability to play the center position, and should project as a more versatile forward than projected.

The finer details of Iginla's game have started to mature, as he made good puck decisions, positioned himself effectively in space or to cut off passing lanes and used his body to win puck battles with excellent efficiency. He's got high-end hockey sense, and a pro-ready shot, which should translate to Iginla finding the quiet areas and generating scoring chances from dangerous areas.

The combination of physical play, high-end hockey sense and quality shot makes him a projectable top-six scorer with some hard skill -- exactly what Utah needs. He's with Kelowna in the WHL this season.

The second overall pick of the 2024 draft is developing nicely for Chicago, and is starting to understand how to utilize his skill set to tilt the game in Chicago's favor without having to score.

The majority of his shifts start in the offensive zone, which is the best way to take advantage of his shot, and allows him to be freer in his play. The risk component of his game has resulted in some ugly turnovers, but those are growing pains for a player who is going to have the puck on his stick in key situations.

His 5-on-5 play is starting to produce results, as Chicago owns a positive expected goal share with Levshunov on the ice. His decision making on pinches, rush activation and defensive reads continue to improve and will be a key determinant on how high Levshunov plays in the lineup. If he can mitigate his turnovers, create offense without sacrificing high-danger chances and tilt the ice in tougher matchups, Levshunov has the potential to become a top-pair defender.

15. Jackson Smith

D, Columbus Blue Jackets

One of the highest-ceiling defenders outside of the NHL is thriving as a true freshman at Penn State. Smith is as smooth a skater you'll find at 6-4, and his edge work is elite. His creativity and puck skill, combined with his skating ability, allow him to routinely step around defenders, weave through traffic and open passing lanes to dangerous areas.

He continues to produce offensively at the NCAA level, but the real development is in his decision making and ability to defend. If Smith can use his physical package to effectively shut down the best players in college hockey, there is reason to believe he can be a top-four, shutdown defender while producing offense at the NHL level.

16. Jake O'Brien

F, Seattle Kraken

O'Brien might be the best pure playmaking talent on this list, and if he's not, he's certainly among the top three. His ability to facilitate offense and put his teammates in positions to score with ease is astonishing. He fires passes over sticks, through traffic, uses the boards to catch defenders flat-footed and creates high-danger chances with low to high movement.

He's off to a roaring start for Brantford in the OHL, on pace to increase his goal total by 50% and tally nearly 140 points. While that may not come to fruition, O'Brien's main developmental needs are increasing scoring ability to become a dual-threat player, and improved defensive play. His scoring seems to have ticked up, with O'Brien shooting more often and fooling goalies to start the season.

He might be best as a creative winger in the NHL, but there is little doubt he will quarterback a power play and create multiple scoring opportunities for his teammates at even strength.

17. Calum Ritchie

F, New York Islanders

The key player involved in last season's Brock Nelson trade came as advertised, and should see some time in the NHL this season after a bit more development with AHL Bridgeport.

Ritchie is exactly who the Islanders need to become their second-line center of the future. The 20-year-old, right-handed center is a cerebral player, bringing elite hockey instincts and ability to read plays on both sides of the puck.

He routinely makes plays that fit in the "that guy is two steps ahead" category. He is consistently in the middle of the ice, connecting plays, providing support and physically engaging when necessary. His quick hands allow him to execute deft passes and break down defensive coverage because he identifies them and makes them at the right time.

If Ritchie can continue to improve his skating, he will become a bigger threat in transition and be a more reliable two-way center. The offense is there to become a second line, 70-point player; if the skating catches up, the Isles will have a stalwart in the middle of the ice for years to come.

Simashev is settling in nicely in his first NHL season. At 6-5, he is a shutdown defender first, but ranks third on Utah in 5-on-5 shot attempts among defensemen. As Simashev adjusts to NHL ice and the pace of play, he's already showing signs of his potential as a dominant shutdown force.

He skates very well, which allows for clean puck retrievals, forced dump-ins and the ability to keep offensive players to the outside. His long reach is going to make him even more difficult to beat as he plays elevated matchups. Simashev has been unafraid to engage physically, mix it up and show his brute physical strength.

He's getting more comfortable with each passing game and should be a top-pair, shutdown defender for Utah by the beginning of next season.

Dickinson is without a doubt going to be San Jose's top-pair, power-play quarterback when he's ready.

In his first NHL season, he's looked better with each passing game and has showcased why he will be a fantastic NHLer. There are parts of his game -- mainly his defensive zone reads and puck retrievals -- that will need refining for him to reach his ceiling. The problem is, the OHL is clearly too easy for Dickinson, and the Sharks' lineup may not be best for his development. If he plays a sheltered role to start, while getting key power-play reps, there is a good argument to keep him with the Sharks and perhaps, letting him play in the World Juniors.

Last season, Dickinson improved his playmaking ability, adding to a skill set that already boasted excellent skating, puck skills and high-end transition offense. Facilitating offense, particularly with the Sharks' talented forward corps will be vital for Dickinson. If he can continue to develop his playmaking ability while improving his retrievals and mitigate turnovers, he's going to be a standout, top-pair defenseman.

20. Cayden Lindstrom

F, Columbus Blue Jackets

With a development path marred by injuries, Lindstrom finally seems to be on track and has looked good in his first few NCAA outings for Michigan State.

A big center that moves incredibly well, can rifle the puck, is reliable defensively, and has a mean streak is very difficult to find. Playing in the NCAA should develop his power game, which is exactly the style that fits his skill set.

Lindstrom has the raw skating, physical package and mean streak to be a high-end power forward. It is difficult to project a player who has missed as much time as Lindstrom has, but his skill set is undeniable as a player who can tip the scales in his team's favor with a punishing shift in the offensive zone that leads to multiple scoring opportunities. If he stays healthy, he is tracking to become a top-six power forward, with excellent skills and the mean streak to match.

21. Caleb Desnoyers

F, Utah Mammoth

Likely to be Utah's final top-five pick for the foreseeable future, Desnoyers is likely going to be a staple in their middle six for years.

He is a serial winner. His details are NHL-ready, and projects to be one of the most reliable two-way forwards in the NHL at his peak. There is room for offensive growth with Desnoyers, which is almost the opposite of most other high-end prospects. Most need significant time to develop pro habits, defensive responsibility, puck support and whatever other things that NHL coaches list on a daily basis. Desnoyers does that; he's a coach's dream already.

His versatility will be key, as someone who can play lockdown defense in a matchup role, but will have the ability to make clutch plays, too. He already possesses above-average playmaking ability, but will need to add a more dynamic layer to his skating in order to translate his offense to the NHL level once his time with Moncton in the QMJHL is done.

Eyebrows were raised when he was drafted, but Rinzel's development curve has been steep and eye-catching. Gone are the days of a big, smooth-skating defender with raw offensive tools. Now, Rinzel finds himself in the Chicago lineup, starting the breakout with ease, making forecheckers miss, and getting some power-play reps.

Defensively, he's learning the pace of the NHL, but his skating allows him to effectively angle and box out offensive players. There is a lot to love about Rinzel's game, and he's making fewer mistakes than one would expect from a rookie defender thrown into a top-four role. As he acclimates to the NHL game, Rinzel's overall impact should start to shift, as he's a player who will tilt in the ice in Chicago's favor when he's out there.

If the first few games are any indication, Rinzel is going to be a minutes-eating matchup defender for years.

One of the only rookies with more takeaways than giveaways at even strength, Snuggerud has done a great job of earning his coach's trust in his first full season. After an excellent playoff performance, Snuggerud picked up right where he left off, with reliable checking ability and elite shooting.

He drives the net with authority, is physical on the forecheck and plays responsible hockey. The Blues are a positive possession and scoring chance team when he is on the ice. He leads the team in shots per 60, and ranks second in goals per 60 at even strength.

Snuggerud is going to be a dangerous power-play asset, and if he continues to blossom at even strength, not only will he be in the Calder Trophy conversation, but he's also going to be a consistent 30-goal scorer that can play tough matchups.

24. Carter Bear

F, Detroit Red Wings

"Relentless." "Energetic." "In your face." "A guy you win with."

Those are the ways that scouts described the Everett (WHL) forward to me. He is a nightmare to play against because there is no off switch. It's like a human wrecking ball with the ability to run you over, take the puck and make an elite play to set up a scoring chance. Bear's relentless playstyle physically wears on opponents, and to compound matters, he makes back-breaking offensive plays that suck the soul out of opponents.

Bear's key development areas will be his skating, and with it the ability to be more powerful and faster. That will allow him to maximize his abilities and become the type of player you do not want to play against in a playoff series. His floor is likely a third-line winger that forechecks, but his ceiling is a top-six player that shifts momentum in his team's favor with his relentless play and playmaking capability.

After he had a cup of coffee in the NHL this season, the Preds did the right thing for Martin's development and sent him back to his OHL team in Sault Ste. Marie.

Last season's biggest draft riser was highly coveted because of his raw potential and relentlessly competitive playstyle. Martin levels players with hits, takes the puck and creates offense in a flash. He's not the most fleet of foot, but his brute strength and competitive fire have him in the middle of everything. Sam Bennett is a fair comparable for Martin in every sense.

He may take longer to blossom offensively, but even if he doesn't, he'll be a highly effective, third-line center that is a nightmare to play against. Should he refine his skating and add more dynamic offense, Martin could become a power forward with hard skill that plays in the top six.

26. Justin Carbonneau

F, St. Louis Blues

The big forward is highly skilled, and has started his QMJHL season for Blainville-Boisbriand at blistering pace, averaging almost two points per game.

Carbonneau has the chance to be a first-line power forward with his physical package, but his game resembles a more slick, speedy style that you would expect from a smaller forward. His catch-and-release motion is among the best outside the NHL, with a combination of elite hands and a powerful shot. He makes "young" plays, in that they are high-risk and can be costly if not executed well.

As his game matures, Carbonneau will learn to trust his instincts, work off his teammates and make more efficient plays with the puck. He's likely to be a middle-six player at his floor and can be a valuable top-six option if he develops his power game and becomes a more reliable player without the puck.

The highly skilled offensive dynamo made his NHL debut against Philadelphia last week and should become a long-term solution in a Seattle top six that is starved for elite offensive talent. It didn't take long to have an impact, notching an assist on Seattle's season-opening goal.

Catton brings a level of creativity and dynamism that has been missing from Seattle since they entered the league. When he's in the lineup, he plays top-six minutes and has a positive expected goal share and shot share to show for it. He creates a ton of scoring opportunities with his elite puck-handling skills, ability to maneuver in traffic with ease, break coverage with his speed and playmaking ability. He should become the playmaker on the top power-play unit before long, and continue to drive offense at even strength in the top six.

The defensive capabilities are what is going to determine whether he stays with the Kraken or heads back for more seasoning with the AHL club in Coachella Valley. If the Kraken coaching staff feel his defensive game, decision making and willingness to engage physically are reliable enough to play 18 minutes every game, he's going to remain with the Kraken.

Bottom line: Catton's offensive game is ready for an NHL's top six, and if he continues to tilt the ice in Seattle's favor, there's a real possibility he plays top-six minutes from here on out.

28. Gabe Perreault

F, New York Rangers

One of the most exciting young players in college hockey last season finds himself in the AHL with Hartford to start the 2025-26 campaign. The Rangers inability to develop forwards to their potential has been a discussion point for years, but Perreault is a mostly developed offensive player.

He's off to a good start in the AHL, and is exactly the type of scoring winger the Rangers need in the near future. Perreault can score with a one-timer, at range as well as off the rush, and in tight. He'll need to continue to develop his puck protection, which will improve as he physically matures.

If Perreault can refine his decision making on and off the puck and mature in his playstyle, he's got all the tools to be a high-end goal scorer in the top six.

After a wonderful SHL season, the mid-sized, right-handed defender has stepped into a top-four role with secondary power-play reps in his 20-year-old season.

Sandin Pellikka is a brilliant puck mover, ranks second in even-strength shots by Red Wings defenders, but is struggling in terms of what Detroit gives up defensively when he's on the ice. Granted, he's playing top-four minutes as a rookie with another young defender (Simon Edvinsson) and there will be growing pains associated with it.

He has potential to become a staple in the top four that makes a great first pass, facilitates offense and quarterbacks the power play. His skating and four-way mobility allows the smaller defender to effectively angle attackers, force dumps and retrieve pucks with ease. If he can make those plays at the NHL level on a consistent basis, he'll be heavily relied upon before long.

Surprises seem to follow Ben Kindel. Many were surprised with how high the Penguins selected him (No. 11, 2025), and even more surprised when he made Pittsburgh's opening night roster.

Kindel hasn't physically matured yet, and there is plenty of room to develop. Over the first two weeks, it would be hard to tell that he's 18 because he has been one of the best forwards in a Penguins sweater. His skating has propelled him to success thus far, providing quality on the forecheck, making plays in transition and most impressively, providing quality defensive play. He's developed at breakneck speed and has proven to be one of Pittsburgh's top forwards.

His offense will continue to develop, and there is real probability that Kindel becomes a middle-six forward that notches 60 points per season and plays elite defense. If Kindel's work rate continues, he may find himself alongside Sidney Crosby who often excels with players like Kindel. That would catapult his development even further, and could help him become a near point-per-game player in the NHL.

31. Dalibor Dvorsky

F, St. Louis Blues

There aren't many players who tally 45 points as a 19-year-old in the AHL, and Dvorsky is following it up with a great start to his 20-year-old season, still with Springfield.

Dvorsky is a reasonable bet to become a middle-six forward that is not a primary offensive contributor but complements key offensive players. He's doing a better job of driving play to start this season, which is an excellent developmental sign. Dvorsky's ability to play off his teammates, work off give-and-go's, and create havoc at the net front are translatable, and are likely to be more effective with skilled NHL players.

He is going to need to be a reliable two-way player to be a complementary forward, and to do that, his defensive game will continue to improve. Becoming stronger on pucks, winning battles and puck management will be key to becoming a reliable two-way NHL player. Dvorsky is close to NHL-ready when he comes to offensive contributions, and should get a short stint when injuries inevitably crop up this season for the Blues. He will likely be ready for a full-time role in the middle six next season.

Another season begins with Jett Luchanko on the Flyers' opening night roster -- only to be sent back to the OHL (Guelph) after a few games.

The 19-year-old wasn't getting a ton of ice time for the Flyers, averaging less than 10 minutes per game. He's not ready for NHL action, and needs more time to develop, but it is easy to see why the Flyers were keen to have him around as long as possible. He's got good defensive structure, reads the play well off the puck and the extra time spent around coach Rick Tocchet, Sean Couturier and other Flyers veterans is going to aid his development.

Luchanko's biggest hurdle to becoming a middle-six center in the NHL isn't his defense, it's his offense. For the Flyers to play him further up the lineup, Luchanko needs to bring offense, something that needs further development. Part of that is being a little more selfish with the puck, taking shots that he creates for himself, and generating chances in transition with speed.

If Luchanko can develop some scoring touch and a more creative passing game, he will be a reliable two-way player in the middle of the lineup. If he can't, he tops out as a defensively reliable bottom-of-the-lineup player who will win secondary matchups.

Another pleasant surprise for the Penguins has been the emergence of young rearguard Harrison Brunicke. Not only has Brunicke made the team, but he's also been one of Pittsburgh's best defenders -- a rarity for a teenager.

He's being sheltered in his minutes, and has his fair share of giveaways in the defensive zone, but the reality is, he owns the best expected goals share of any Penguins defenseman -- and it's not particularly close. When he's on the ice, the Penguins create three times as many high-danger chances as they give up.

There are going to be growing pains with the young defender as he refines his game, but there is potential to become a top-pairing defender with significant offensive contributions. He may not be Kris Letang, but he's going to be more than capable of quarterbacking a power play and tilting the ice in the Penguins' favor at even strength.

There are few players outside of the NHL who can shoot the puck the way Nadeau can. Entering his 20-year-old season, Nadeau is already one of the best young players in the AHL, and there is every reason to believe he could score 30-plus goals in a point-per-game campaign for the Chicago Wolves. He was called up to the Canes on Wednesday, so that AHL campaign has been interrupted.

Historically, Carolina has struggled to score in the playoffs. When he's ready for full-time NHL duty, which could be as soon as the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs, Nadeau could be the remedy for those issues. His ability to beat goalies clean using a variety of different shots is impossible to ignore.

To fit in long-term with the Canes, Nadeau's ability to play off his teammates and be reliable defensively will be critical. He took major steps forward in those aspects last season, and should be a player that can play top-six minutes and contribute offensively without giving back on the defensive side of the puck.

35. Scott Morrow

D, New York Rangers

The Rangers have a real good one in Morrow. They made the right choice by sending him to AHL Hartford for further development, hoping he continues to build on his strong finish to last season.

Offensively, Morrow is more advanced than many NHL defenders, identifying passing lanes, activating in the rush, and breaking down coverage with fakes. There's potential for him to be a play driver from the blue line, especially if his agility and foot speed improve. This will allow him to be more evasive and take advantage of the space he creates with his puck handling. Morrow's ability to influence transition play, be it joining the rush or preventing rush offense, will determine how successful he will be in the NHL.

There is potential in Morrow as a top-four defender that runs the power play and tilts the ice. At his floor, he's a bottom-pair defender who makes a quality first pass.

The Leafs are very much hoping that Easton Cowan can be their version of a pesty, scoring forward. Cowan is bouncing in and out of the lineup for the Leafs thus far, and if he's not going to be a top-six forward, he's likely better off playing that role in the AHL on a consistent basis.

He's relentless, gets in opponents' faces and drives them into penalties. Cowan has the ability to make defenders pay for those errors with high-end playmaking ability on the power play and at even strength.

One of the downsides of Cowan playing in the OHL last season was that he developed some habits that any player too good for their level would: he was a selfish shooter, and it took away from his playmaking. The Leafs have plenty of shooters, and Cowan's playmaking will be much needed.

Getting back to his playmaking ways, reducing low-percentage shots and setting up his teammates is going to be a huge factor in determining whether he becomes a top-six forward or a middle-six forward. Regardless of where he plays in the lineup, he's going to draw penalties and be a general thorn in the side of the opponent.

37. Cole Hutson

D, Washington Capitals

The younger brother of reigning Calder Trophy winner Lane, Cole Hutson's development last season at Boston University was nothing short of extraordinary. A player who may or may not have been a bottom-pairing defender blossomed into what the Capitals hope is a future top-four defender.

Hutson's offensive development saw him catapult from a point-per-game pace with the USNTDP to 48 points in 39 games as a true freshman in the NCAA. Given Washington's success and the unlikely opportunity for offensive minutes in the NHL, Hutson handling top-pair minutes and playing in all high-leverage situations at BU is best for his long-term development.

He's not big, so refining his offensive skills, decision making and how to proactively defend stronger players is going to be vital. He has the talent to make the plays, but needs to pick his spots to mitigate turnovers and increase efficiency. If Hutson can effectively defend and take care of the puck, his offense should carry him to a long NHL career.

Yakemchuk has the puck skills and shot to become an offensive weapon in the NHL. To get to the NHL and have that opportunity, he needs to improve his defensive capabilities.

Offensively, Yakemchuk can beat defenders, break coverages and create scoring chances. He'll continue to develop those skills and will be relied upon to create offense for AHL Belleville in his first professional season. If he can translate this offensive skill set to the professional level, he is a projectable power-play defenseman that will create something from nothing.

The defensive side is where the major development will occur. If Yakemchuk is to have a long NHL career, which is a reasonable projection, he needs to leverage his size and strength to kill plays, win the majority of his battles and physically engage on a more consistent basis. If he can become more reliable defensively, he should be a quality middle-pairing defender.

39. Oliver Moore

F, Chicago Blackhawks

Moore is another very exciting prospect in the Blackhawks' pipeline who will likely be ready for full-time NHL duty next season after skating for AHL Rockford in 2025-26.

Drafted as a center, Moore has the flexibility to play higher up the lineup on the wing or in the third-line center spot. His blistering speed is going to be highly effective on the forecheck, as a penalty killer and pushing defenders back in transition to create space.

Chicago has a few highly skilled centers, and Moore is exactly the type of player who will complement them and boost his line's defensive capability. In an ideal world, Moore plays the heavy matchups, and is the player that the coach trusts to shut down the opponent's best. There is offense to give though, and more likely than not, Moore ends up as a player who is the shutdown guy on a contender that moves up when there is need to hold a lead.

40. Kashawn Aitcheson

D, New York Islanders

Aitcheson's stock skyrocketed through his draft year, and even more so as the playstyle of the Florida Panthers continued to have success.

Aitcheson is as in-your-face, mean and physical as any defender outside of the NHL. He's an old-school style of defender that punishes with brute force and thunderous bodychecks. His decision making, learning to pick his spots to deliver open ice hits, as well as when to physically engage in the defensive zone, is going to be the determining factor as to whether he's a bottom-pair defender or a bona fide shutdown player who plays significant minutes.

Offensively, Aitcheson is very raw, with a great shot and the skating ability to jump into the play. Refining his decision making on when to activate -- and playing off his teammates -- will help Aitcheson become a dual threat in transition. The ceiling is high for Aitcheson as he begins another season with Barrie in the OHL, and the Isles are hopeful that he's their playoff punisher on the back end.

Had the Canucks kept Cootes into the second week of the NHL season, there is a decent possibility that he would play the entire NHL season with Vancouver. Not that he was ready, he still needs time to develop, but the need for centers in Vancouver is well-documented.

Cootes is going to be a quality option in the middle six and will benefit from what should be a dominant offensive season in the WHL with Seattle. He struggled in his NHL audition, but making the team out of camp is a positive sign for the young center.

Cootes' defensive game is going to be a strength of his at the NHL level, with excellent success in puck battles, the ability to get in on the forecheck and make plays out of the corner, and a reliable support outlet for his linemates. His work rate and competitiveness make him a high-floor player. If he can develop the ability to create off the rush and become a shooting threat, he has second-line upside as a two-way center.

42. David Reinbacher

D, Montreal Canadiens

Injuries have hampered the development of the No. 5 pick from 2023, and the Canadiens are hopeful that Reinbacher can still become a steady partner beside Lane Hutson after more seasoning with Laval in the AHL.

He's a quality skater with efficient, physical play, leading to projectable defensive quality at the NHL level. Reinbacher's gap control is magnificent, killing plays before they become dangerous and finishing his checks without vacating his positions. He's got many of the tools necessary to become a high-end shutdown defender in the NHL, but significant injuries are concerning.

On the offensive side, Reinbacher's first pass is excellent when he's in space and keeping it simple will be key for his eventual adjustment to the NHL. He's not going to be the play driver of his pairing, but there is reason to believe he can be the guy that steadies the pair to allow an offense-minded partner to play more freely.

43. Daniil But

F, Utah Mammoth

He's got the size of big, bruising fighter and the skill of a silky-smooth scorer. It is a rare combination, and it takes a little longer to put together than your average prospect.

But seems to be adjusting nicely to the AHL, notching nearly a point per game as a 20-year-old with Tucson. This is the best spot for him to develop, playing top-line minutes, getting top power-play reps and playing in key situations. Utah has quite a few small forwards, and But will undoubtedly give them some size in the middle of the lineup along with the hands to score in tight, should he become a net-front, power-play guy.

But's ceiling will be determined by his skating and ability to read the play at the NHL level. If he can continue to improve the speed and agility, he has the reach and skill to become incredibly difficult to deal with. Reading off his teammates and understanding how to play off players like Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley will be key to unlocking top-six potential.

44. Quentin Musty

F, San Jose Sharks

Musty's development has interesting to watch after a standoff with his OHL team and an injury saw him on the sidelines for half of last season. When he played, he scored nearly two points per game in the OHL, and in his first full AHL season, he's off to a good start with the Barracuda.

He's playing in the top six, getting top power-play unit reps, and being given every opportunity to develop as a play driver. Musty's puck skill, creativity and ability to manipulate defenders is high-end. The real development will be his skating, because if Musty can attack defenders with added speed and agility, he's going to be very difficult to handle in transition. The mind and puck skill are advanced; he needs the pace to execute those advanced plays at the NHL level.

The defensive side of his game is going to make or break his potential. Musty has plenty of offense, so his ability to develop his defensive play in the AHL will ultimately determine if he ends up an NHL player, or a highly skilled AHLer. Commitment to tracking back in transition, defensive zone coverage, not flying early on breakouts and improved battle success will earn the coach's trust and aid in his ability to become a play-driving producer in the NHL.

45. Lynden Lakovic

F, Washington Capitals

There is no prospect off to a better start than Lakovic, who scored 11 goals in his first 12 games with Moose Jaw in the WHL. No, that is not a typo.

Lakovic is a dual-threat player in every sense of the word, with excellent playmaking ability and quite clearly, the ability to score on his own. He handles the puck with ease for a 6-4 winger, and can beat goalies with a variety of shot types. WHL goalies are not NHL goalies, and it remains to be seen how Lakovic's shot will translate, but there is every reason to believe he will be a dual-threat offensive player in the NHL.

Lakovic's development is about understanding how to effectively leverage his physical frame to protect pucks, get inside position, and hold defenders off. Adding physical strength is part of that, but developing the ability to make proactive contact, initiate with force and drive through defenders will make him a much more dangerous player. If he can do that in some fashion, he's likely to become a secondary scorer who can put up around 65 points annually in the NHL.

46. Igor Chernyshov

F, San Jose Sharks

Chernyshov could be one of the steals of the 2024 draft after being first off the board in the second round.

He's a dynamic and powerful skater with brilliant puck skill. Every night, he makes plays at which one simply marvels. He plays at a speed that makes him stand out from the majority of AHL players, and it feels as though it is a matter of time before he plays in the Sharks' top nine.

He is poised with the puck, pulling it away from traffic to find the open man for a high-danger scoring chance. His edge work allows him to protect pucks and keep defenders on his hip, while giving him enough space to make plays. There's a lot to like about the 19-year-old's game and given his offense is translating to the AHL, there is every reason to believe it will translate to the NHL. If he doesn't get an opportunity this season, he's likely an everyday top-nine forward for the Sharks next season.

The Penguins sent Koivunen to Wilkes-Barre in the AHL after a couple of games to start the season -- and had to promptly recall him due to his dominance. He tallied five multi-point games of the six that he played, including a game-winning goal in overtime.

With Rickard Rakell out until Christmas, Koivunen has a real chance to show he belongs in the NHL and earn a full-time role. He should be given every opportunity to earn a role in the top nine and perhaps be given a trial run on Crosby or Evgeni Malkin's wing. There are going to be secondary power-play opportunities for him to showcase his offensive capabilities and attacking mindset.

Koivunen has high-end skill and is constantly looking to create offense, a jolt that will help the Penguins outside of their future Hall of Famers. Koivunen's thirst and desire to be a game breaker was evident in the AHL, and may take a few games to translate in the NHL. But if he can translate his offensive skill set, he will be a top-six contributor by the end of the season.

Laba is another player who has rocketed up the charts over the past year. Many teams had interest in him during his draft year because of the prevailing belief that his skill set was translatable into a bottom-six role. Laba has rewarded the Rangers for their faith, and is already fitting in quite nicely as their third-line center. Laba's ability to get up and down the ice is eye-opening, with a smooth stride that covers a lot of ice, often leading to beating all of his teammates up ice.

He's poised on the puck and seems to elevate the play of every player on his line. The work rate combined with his skating ability and size could see Laba blossom into a middle-six center. He's already playing valuable minutes at even strength and on the penalty kill. His identity as a hard-working, reliable center is impactful at the NHL level, and time will tell if he becomes more of an offensive threat.

49. Tanner Molendyk

D, Nashville Predators

It is rare that a powerful skater is also a smooth skater, and watching Molendyk skate is like watching a gazelle. He gets up to speed in a flash, and changes direction with quick crossovers and excellent edge work. This allows him to be elusive, turn puck retrievals into quick breakouts and beat forecheckers with ease.

He's currently playing top minutes for AHL Milwaukee, and ideally, his pairing with Andrew Gibson plays significant matchup minutes to prepare them for a middle-pairing role in the NHL.

Molendyk's offense needs to continue to develop to allow him to be a power-play option at the NHL level. He's not a goal scorer, but his ability to facilitate offense, activate in the rush and beat checkers to create advantageous positions is going to serve him well when he steps into the NHL.

There is no need for the Preds to rush Molendyk. Allowing him to continue his development as a top-four defender in the AHL will only help him when he steps into the same role at the NHL level, which could come as soon as next season.

50. Cole Eiserman

F, New York Islanders

Eiserman is another prospect who fell into the Islanders' lap (No. 20, 2024), and they have to be pleased with how he's developed. One of the youngest players in his draft year, and someone who should play a starring role in the World Juniors this year (if healthy), he has tallied six goals in seven games with Boston University. He suffered a lower-body injury this past weekend, and it remains unknown how long he'll be out.

Heading back to school for his sophomore season was the right decision for his development, because Eiserman's shot is already NHL-ready; it's the rest of his game that needs to come around. The development of his defensive game, ability to play within structure and win board battles is going to determine the type of minutes he can play, and whether he is more than a power-play specialist.

Offensively, he's starting to play off his teammates with regularity, and his physical play is going to endear him to coaches, teammates and fans. Missing time at a critical development point is less than ideal and may delay when Eiserman is ready for professional hockey, but there is a very talented shooter coming to the Isles' lineup in the not-too-distant future.

Talk about a pleasant surprise. Finnie would have been nowhere near this list if not for his incredible training camp and subsequent performances to start the season on Detroit's top line. His work rate is sky-high, and often with late-round picks, that level of work rate can propel them to an NHL opportunity.

Finnie is relentless on the forecheck, chasing down pucks, winning battles and turning what should be a routine breakout for the opponent into a turnover and more time in the offensive zone for the Red Wings. He plays through contact with ease, makes proactive contact when entering battles to get a positional advantage, and has the speed to burn defenders in transition.

Finnie will likely not be a top-line player for the majority of his career; but it would seem the floor is the middle six, where he will be disruptive on the forecheck, win board battles and provide secondary scoring. Detroit will be more than happy with that outcome with their seventh-round pick from 2023.