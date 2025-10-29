Open Extended Reactions

The Utah Mammoth have signed breakout center Logan Cooley to an eight-year, $80 million contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Cooley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft, is playing out the final year of his entry-level deal before the extension kicks in starting with the 2026-27 season and running through 2033-34.

He is on a four-game point streak with six goals and three assists, including a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers that snapped the Mammoth's seven-game winning streak. He became the first player in NHL history to score each of his first eight goals of the season in the first period.

"Choosing to play with this group of teammates was the easiest part of this decision, and living in Utah has been amazing since day one," Cooley said in a statement. "The atmosphere at the Delta Center in front of our fans is unreal and Ryan and Ashley Smith have given our team every resource to succeed, which is all you can ask for as a player. We have an opportunity to do something special here thanks to the incredible people in the organization."

Cooley, 21, has recorded two straight 20-goal seasons as the Mammoth transitioned from their move out of Arizona after the 2023-24 season. He has 121 career points (53 goals, 68 assists) in 168 games.

"Logan is elite in every sense of the word," Mammoth governor Ryan Smith said in a statement. "He's one of the most exciting young players in the league, and the fact that he's chosen to plant roots here in Utah says everything about what we're building."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.