HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Brad Marchand is stepping away from the Florida Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died last week of cancer.

Marchand is serving as a guest coach Wednesday night for the under-18 March and Mill Co. Hunters in his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia, in place of friend JP MacCallum. Marchand is a co-owner of the team.

The game is a fundraiser for the family after the loss of 10-year-old Selah Panacci-MacCallum and includes a raffle for an autographed Marchand jersey.

"Please join us in celebrating an amazing night at the rink made possible by the ongoing giving nature of a 10 year-old girl that loved the game with all her [heart]," Marchand posted on Instagram.

Marchand missed Florida's game Tuesday night against Anaheim. Coach Paul Maurice expects Marchand to be available when the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions face Dallas on Saturday.