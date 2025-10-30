Open Extended Reactions

New York Islanders star Mathew Barzal will not play at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night for disciplinary reasons, coach Patrick Roy announced.

Roy said Barzal was late to the rink in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday morning. He said the center will be back in the lineup for Friday night's game at the Washington Capitals.

"That's the culture of our team. We made the decision to not play him tonight," Roy said. "Barzy doesn't feel good about it, but you respect the decision. He understands it. He was really good about it."

Barzal had been slotted to play with wingers Anthony Duclair and Kyle Palmieri. Rookie forward Cal Ritchie, acquired from the Colorado Avalanche last season in a trade for Brock Nelson, is expected to make his Islanders debut with Barzal out.

Roy told Barzal that he had been disciplined for the same issue while playing for the Avalanche during his Hall of Fame NHL career.

"It's not a big deal here. It happens. We know that," Roy said. "No one here is mad at Barzy. It's just the culture we put in place. We're a team. We stick together. Compassion is a very important thing."

Barzal, 28, is in the third season of an eight-year, $73.2 million contract extension he signed in 2022. He has two goals and six assists in nine games this season and 470 points in 539 career games over 10 seasons with the Islanders, who drafted him 16th overall in 2015.

The Islanders are off to a 4-4-1 start under Roy, who is in his third season as their coach.