The NHL's best this week: Caufield, Canadiens now a must-watch

I'm going to try my best to stay cheerful despite sitting to write this minutes after the Toronto Blue Jays lost in Game 7 of the World Series in devastating fashion. In truth, I need a distraction. It was either this or polishing off the two giant bags of Doritos (Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese, naturally) that are currently in my cupboard. I will still likely do that at some point.

Anyway, let's talk hockey. Not to throw salt in the wound of Toronto sports fans, but we have to focus on the Montreal Canadiens, who have been an absolute wagon this season, going 9-3-0 in their first 12 games and sitting on top of the Atlantic Division.

The Habs have played in some very tight and exciting games -- nine of their first 12 have been decided by one goal. And there's one particular player who is thriving in those clutch situations: Cole Caufield has three overtime game-winning goals this season. In the process, he has set the record for most overtime goals in Habs history (11, passing Howie Morenz and Max Pacioretty).

"Goal" Caulfield was one of the more noticeable names absent from Team USA's 4 Nations Face-Off roster last season, and with a start like this, it's becoming increasingly challenging to justify leaving him off the roster for the Olympics.

It's not just the goals -- Caufield has 10, tied for the league lead -- it's the clutch nature of a good chunk of those goals. On Oct. 16 against the Nashville Predators, Caufield took a pass from Lane Hutson (after Hutson saved the puck from going in on an empty net), and scored with 19.5 seconds to go in the third period to send it to overtime. Then, with two seconds left in the extra frame, Caufield called game to give the W for Montreal.

On Frozen Frenzy night, Caufield notched the first goal of the game against the Seattle Kraken -- and was the star again with the game winner in OT after the Habs blew a 3-0 lead.

Performances like this are becoming commonplace for Habs fans -- and would be a welcome sight for U.S. fans this February in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, too.

Biggest games of the week

Thursday, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

For all the reasons above, I can't wait for Habs vs. Devils. It's the first meeting of the season between two teams with a lot of young talent, and speed for days ... there's just so much to watch here.

Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt would be in the running for a tag-team Hart Trophy if it existed.

Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

This will be a good measuring-stick game for Buffalo, one of those "are they legit?" kind of litmus tests. Utah has had a ... Mammoth start, going 8-3-0 overall, but all three losses have come on the road.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+/Hulu

This is maybe (?) one of the final chapters of the legendary Alex Ovechkin vs. Sidney Crosby rivalry matchups. "The Drop" with Greg Wyshynski and yours truly will have a special episode chronicling the history of 8 vs. 87 prior to the game on NHL on ESPN YouTube.

The Caps have yet to really get rolling, while the Pens are 8-3-2. Don't tell Sid this team was supposed to miss the playoffs according to all of those preseason predictions!

Aside from co-hosting ESPN's official Star Wars podcast "Never Tell Me The Odds" with Ryan McGee and Clinton Yates, I chronicle and document Star Wars theme nights across the hockey world. I take this responsibility very seriously -- "This is the way," some would say.

The next such extravaganza will be courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers, as they host the Ottawa Senators for a Saturday afternoon showcase that will be strong with the force.

Gritty will reprise his role as Jedi Gritty this season. Courtesy of the Flyers

The Flyers have confirmed that all fans in attendance will receive a Star Wars poster, and those that splurge for the special ticket package will also get the Flyers-Star Wars mashup t-shirt.

Each fan who gets the special ticket package will receive a t-shirt commemorating the Flyers' Star Wars night. Courtesy of the Flyers

The Flyers have also arranged for Jedi training by the 501st Legion, the local chapter one of the popular Star Wars costumed brigades that attend events across the country.

Noted Star Wars fans on the team include Trevor Zegras and Bobby Brink. Both told ESPN that "Revenge of the Sith" is their favorite Star Wars movie; Brink is a Obi-Wan Kenobi fan, while Zegras prefers C-3PO. Brink is an avid "Star Wars Battlefront" player, while Zegras enjoys "Lego Star Wars."

When asked which Star Wars character they would count on most to score in a shootout, Brink stuck with Obi-Wan, but Zegras landed on Darth Vader: "He could move the goalie out of the way with the lightsaber."

What I loved this weekend

A poignant lesson on life, priorities and the time we have with our loved ones. Brad Marchand missed a Panthers game this week to attend the funeral of Selah, the 10-year-old daughter of his longtime friend and trainer, J.P. McCallum. While in Halifax, Marchand also volunteered as a coach for the team McCallum coaches, March & Mill Company Hunters of the Nova Scotia Under-18 Hockey League, a team that Marchand co-owns with former Boston Bruins teammate Kevan Miller.

In Marchand's first game back with the Panthers on Saturday, he scored the game-opening goal. Then, he pointed skywards in tribute.

BRAD MARCHAND OPENS THE SCORING!



And he immediately points to the sky ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WypXIhfFvO — NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2025

"The hockey gods always come through," Marchand said on the Panthers' broadcast after the second period, in an interview that played in Amerant Arena. "It was a really, really tough week. That's a special one to get for Selah."

MVP candidates if the season ended today

Mark Scheifele, welcome to pole position in the Hart Trophy race. His 20 points lead the NHL, and his nine goals are one away from the league lead. The Winnipeg Jets are right in the mix atop the Central Division and Scheifele is a big reason why.

play 0:24 Mark Scheifele tallies goal vs. Blackhawks Mark Scheifele tallies goal vs. Blackhawks

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is down a notch this week, but remains in the race. He's a point back of Scheifele in the race, leading the current Pacific Division leaders.

And speaking of Central Division powerhouses, Avs center Nathan MacKinnon is undeniable; he's tied with Eichel with 19 points and is leading the league with 10 goals.

Social media posts of the weekend

It would have been a perfect omen had the Blue Jays pulled off the win Saturday night, but I still want to give love to Vlad Guerrero Jr. showing up to Game 7 of the World Series in a Team Canada Marie-Philip Poulin jersey. Known as "Captain Clutch," Poulin has led Canada to three Olympic gold medals.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrives for Game 7 in a Marie-Philip Poulin Team Canada jersey 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/HqRWmSSDhQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 1, 2025

Also, to tie a bow on Frozen Frenzy from last week, here's a look behind the scenes:

Frozen Frenzy BTS pic.twitter.com/GveKVm3hGr — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) October 29, 2025

Stick taps

Former NWHL champion Tatiana Rafter has started a new podcast, "Good People In Hockey," which has now released six episodes.

It's a fun, upbeat slant on hockey talk, and is refreshing and welcomed in the sports space. Guests have been eclectic and interesting, including Courtney Mahoney, who has been with the AHL's Chicago Wolves for over 30 years and is now their president of operations.