It's said that an NHL team doesn't win the Stanley Cup in the first month of the season. But can a player win an NHL award in that span?

There's plenty of runway left for dramatic shifts in statistics and the standings. But this is the time of year when narratives are planted in the minds of awards voters. An 18-year-old rookie sensation who reenergizes a franchise in his first dozen games isn't all that far off from a film playing to standing ovations at Cannes, months before becoming an Oscar nominee.

First impressions matter, and the inaugural NHL Awards Watch of the 2025-26 season is a good indication of how impressed the voters currently are with the early field of contenders.

We've polled a wide selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders. We've made sure it's a cross section from the entire league, trying to gain as many perspectives as possible.

Keep in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng finalists, broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams and general managers handle the Vezina.

All stats are from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey.

Art Ross Trophy (points leader)

Click here for the updated point-scoring standings.

Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy

Click here for the updated goal-scoring standings.

Hart Trophy (MVP)

Leader: Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights

Finalists: Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche; Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets

Eichel was the player of the month for October in the NHL. He has been the most valuable player so far this season in the minds of our voters.

The Golden Knights star earned 42% of the first-place votes after dominating the first 11 games of the season. Eichel had 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists) overall in that span. He had six multipoint games, including two four-point games. Entering Monday night, Eichel was five points ahead of Mitch Marner among Vegas scorers. His reputation as a "200-foot player" has also been slowly coagulating, as Eichel finished fifth for the Selke Trophy last season. The Golden Knights average 2.02 goals against per 60 minutes with Eichel on the ice.

Eichel has received significant Hart Trophy support just twice in his career, finishing eighth in 2019-20 with the Buffalo Sabres and fifth last season for Vegas. He earned two first-place votes in 2024-25. That number will grow significantly if his success, and that of his team, continues unabated this season.

But it's early.

"It's a wide-open race after 10 games," one voter concluded. "Lots of guys having incredible impacts on the scoreboard and tilting the ice in favor of their respective teams."

Jack Eichel has had many reasons to smile thus far this season. Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Makar received the second-most first-place votes (19%), which is surprising on a couple of levels. For example: He's a defenseman and this is the Hart Trophy. The last defenseman to win league MVP was Chris Pronger of the St. Louis Blues back in 2000. That's also the last time a defenseman was even a finalist for the Hart.

Makar's candidacy is also surprising because Nathan MacKinnon, at last check, is still a member of the Colorado Avalanche. Through 13 games, MacKinnon led the Avs in goals (10) and points (19). Makar had 4 goals and 14 assists for 18 points in that span. MacKinnon earned 10% of the first-place votes from our panel.

MacKinnon has been as relevant to the Hart Trophy voting as defensemen have been alien to it, winning league MVP in 2023-24 and finishing in the top four in the voting five total times since 2017-18.

"His 5-on-5 numbers so far are absurd," a MacKinnon voter quipped.

But overall, it's Makar that has the louder early MVP buzz. Keep in mind that there might be room for two Avs in the MVP race: MacKinnon was fourth for the Hart last season, but Makar finished two spots behind him at sixth.

"As great as MacKinnon is, Makar is that team's engine," one voter opined.

Scheifele's explosive first 12 games earned him the third-most first-place votes (15% overall) from our panel. The Winnipeg star had nine goals and 11 assists, and registered points in 11 of his 12 appearances. Entering Monday night, his 20 points led all scorers, powering the Jets up the standings in the Central Division.

Apparently, Scheifele really wants to make an early-season impression on Team Canada management after his 4 Nations Face-Off snub. The Jets are certainly benefiting from it.

"It'll be difficult for him to maintain this ranking, but he's the best performer on a fantastic team," a Scheifele voter declared.

Other players who received first-place MVP votes from our panel: Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers), Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) and Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings). Draisaitl, who won his lone MVP award in 2019-20, was second for the Hart last season behind Connor Hellebuyck.

Among the players that made voters' ballots but didn't get a first-place vote: Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks) and Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins).

Norris Trophy (top defenseman)

Leader: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Finalists: Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens; Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

In the Norris Trophy race, Cale Makar is like Usain Bolt ... with a rocket strapped to his back.

"It's not particularly close," one voter argued.

Makar earned all but one first-place vote from our panelists. Heading into Monday night, his 18 points are seven better than any other defenseman. He has skated to a plus-12 and is averaging 25:27 per game. He's second in the NHL in goals above replacement (6.4), per Evolving Hockey.

Makar is seeking his second straight Norris Trophy win -- and second overall -- having earned 92% of the first-place votes last season. He has been a finalist for the Norris for five straight seasons.

"Makar's simply on another planet. That $20 million cap hit in two years is somehow going to be a bargain," another voter predicted.

Cale Makar lights the lamp for Avalanche Cale Makar nets goal for Avalanche

The defenseman that prevented a unanimous decision for Makar? Canadiens veteran Matheson, who earned one first-place vote. The 31-year-old has seven points in his first 12 games for the surging Habs, playing with Noah Dobson on the team's top pairing. Matheson is one of Montreal's primary penalty killers as well.

Of the players mentioned most prominently down the ballot, Morrissey earned the most support. The Jets defenseman had 11 points (1 goal, 10 assists) in his first 12 games, skating to a plus-12 while playing 24:35 per game on average. Morrissey was fourth in the Norris Trophy voting last season.

Among the other defensemen earning support from our voters: Gustav Forsling (Florida Panthers), Adam Fox (New York Rangers), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators), Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights) and Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets).

"Other guys will be in the conversation all season," one voter said.

Calder Trophy (top rookie)

Leader: Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders

Finalists: Ivan Demidov, RW, Montreal Canadiens; Emmitt Finnie, LW, Detroit Red Wings

As one voter put it: "Is this a real question? It's Matthew Schaefer."

The Calder is a unique award. There are factors that go beyond stats and narrative -- and Schaefer more than fulfills both of those criteria, by the way -- like expectations. What's to be expected from an 18-year-old defending against NHL players a few months after an injury-limited, 17-game season in the Ontario Hockey League? What's to be expected from a player selected first overall in the NHL draft, setting the bar considerably higher for Schaefer than for prospects selected later in the draw?

Schaefer is surpassing those expectations so far but also has something else going for him: That transformative alchemy that an outstanding rookie can provide to a franchise marinating in ennui. From the moment Schaefer was drafted, it was clear that his charisma and enthusiasm were infectious. After a dozen games, the Islanders have a different energy, and it's difficult not to trace that directly to the joy of Schaefer.

"Is there a more fun player in the league to watch right now than this kid?" one voter asked.

Matthew Schaefer becomes youngest defenseman with multigoal game Matthew Schaefer becomes youngest defenseman with multigoal game

He's not just a great story. Statistically, he's been the league's best rookie so far: 10 points in 12 games (5 goals and 5 assists), tied for the lead among Calder-eligible players entering Monday night's action. He has earned five points at even strength and five on the power play while skating 21:56 per game on average, easily the most ice time logged among rookies.

"Position matters. So does ice time. And Schaefer is logging more than two minutes per game more than any other rookie," one voter explained.

And he's already making history, too. On Sunday, Schaefer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a multigoal game, moving in front of Hall of Famer Bobby Orr (18 years, 248 days on Nov. 23, 1966).

As good as Schaefer's been, he earned only 81% of the first-place votes. The other first-place votes were garnered by Canadiens dynamo Ivan Demidov. The 19-year-old winger was tied with Schaefer atop the rookie scoring list after the weekend, with 3 goals and 7 assists in 12 games. That's while averaging 13:59 in ice time, fourth among rookie forwards.

"Demidov is a very close second," one Schaefer voter admitted.

Others acknowledged Demidov's brilliance so far but saw the Calder picture differently.

"Ivan Demidov has been spectacular, but at this point, this race is not particularly close," one voter declared.

"Schaefer has been otherworldly, but Demidov will have his moment to push," another voter predicted.

It's clearly a two-player race at this point. The only other player prominently mentioned by our panel was Emmitt Finnie, one of the biggest surprises of the season so far for the Red Wings.

As much as Schaefer was on everyone's radar to start the season, Finnie was off it: a seventh-round pick in 2023 who spent more time in the WHL than the AHL over the past two seasons. But after posting 84 points in 55 games for Kamloops in 2024-25, the 20-year-old earned a shot to establish himself in the Detroit lineup. He found a home playing with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, and has 4 goals and 4 assists through 13 games this season.

Other rookies getting some support so far include Minnesota Wild defenseman Zeev Buium, St. Louis Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin.

But right now, it's Schaefer vs. Demidov.

Vezina Trophy (top goaltender)

Note: The NHL's general managers vote for this award.

Leader: Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals

Finalists: Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens; Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

There were certainly some skeptics of Thompson before the season. After being acquired from the Golden Knights in the 2024 offseason, he had an astonishing 2024-25 campaign for the Capitals: 31-6-6 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average in 43 appearances. But that wasn't enough to impress the league's general managers, who placed him fourth in last season's Vezina vote.

His record isn't quite as sterling so far this season, but his stats are even better. Through eight games, he's 5-3-0 with a .935 save percentage and a 1.51 goals-against average, leading the NHL in both categories heading into Monday's action.

"He has quietly been spectacular for the Capitals," one voter noted.

Thompson is playing with some additional pressure on him, too: trying to make the cut for the Canadian Olympic team ahead of the 2026 men's tournament in Italy.

"At this point, if he doesn't make Canada's Olympic team, it is for something other than his play," one Canadian-born voter surmised. "He is the best Canadian goaltender, and it's not particularly close."

Logan Thompson has been locked in this season. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Thompson earned 33% of the first-place votes. Hellebuyck and Dobes each earned around 24% of the first-place votes to round out the top three.

Dobes is having a 2024-25 Thompson-esque start for the Habs based on wins and losses, going 6-0-0 in six appearances. His numbers are stellar (.930 save percentage, 1.97 goals-against average) and significantly better than his crease-mate Sam Montembeault (.839 save percentage).

"We can't ignore the start by Jakub Dobes in Montreal," one voter argued.

With the Canadiens sprinting out of the gate, Dobes is getting a lot of Vezina love -- oddly, he didn't get any traction on the Calder ballots. Maybe there's a learning curve here about Dobes still being a rookie despite playing 16 games last season?

Hellebuyck is trying to win his third straight Vezina Trophy. The last goalie to go back-to-back-to-back was the legendary Dominik Hasek of the Buffalo Sabres (1996-99). Hellebuyck won last season's Vezina in a total rout, getting 31 out of 32 first-place votes. (The only other goalie to earn one: Andrei Vasilevskiy.) He's crushing it again so far for the Jets: 6-3-0 with a .921 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average in nine games.

"It's early and some goalies are off to a great start, but so is Hellebuyck," a voter concluded. "Until proven otherwise, he is still the best in the league."

Another goalie who received multiple first-place votes was Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks, who is healthy and playing well, with a .918 save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against average. Demko is on a mission to play himself into the Team USA goalie battery for the 2026 Olympics.

"Demko has been back to his form. He should be in the conversation for the U.S.," one voter opined.

Other goalies who received first-place votes were Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks and Lukas Dostal of the Anaheim Ducks, the latter of whom entered Monday as the NHL's leader in goals saved above expected (11.1), per Money Puck.

Selke Trophy (best defensive forward)

Leader: Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens

Finalists: Anthony Cirelli, C, Tampa Bay Lightning; Nico Hischier, C, New Jersey Devils; Jordan Staal, C, Carolina Hurricanes

It has become somewhat of an informal tradition in the NHL Awards Watch to have roughly the population of Saskatoon nominated for the Selke in the first month of voting. OK, we're being slightly hyperbolic, but no less than 10 different players received at least one first-place vote each.

If there's one award that doesn't benefit from a small sample, it's the Selke.

"It's too early to make any real sense of the numbers defensively," one voter concluded.

Throwing the race into more chaos was the preseason injury to Florida Panthers star Aleksander Barkov, who has won the Selke in back-to-back seasons and three times overall. Without that default choice, the field is wide open.

There is, however, a clear leader. Suzuki was 13th for the Selke in each of the past two seasons but earned 24% of the first-place votes here. He's off to an outstanding offensive start for Montreal, with 18 points in his first 12 games, but his defensive metrics are exemplary. The Canadiens are averaging just 1.03 goals against per 60 minutes with Suzuki on the ice.

"He does a lot for the Habs and deserves Selke love," one voter argued.

play 0:36 Nick Suzuki tallies goal for Montreal Canadiens on the power play Nick Suzuki tallies goal for Montreal Canadiens on the power play

We listed three finalists behind Suzuki because they all earned the same number of first-place votes, around 14% each.

Cirelli was a Selke finalist for the first time last season. Given the weird history of this award -- which honors defense but frequently for only offense-generating players -- it should come as no surprise that Cirelli's support materialized during his best offensive season (59 points in 80 games). He's ahead of that pace so far, with 11 points in 12 games, and once again is getting Selke attention.

It seems like Cirelli has been on deck for the Selke for a few seasons. Ditto Hischier, the Devils' outstanding two-way center. He was second for the Selke in 2022-23 and then finished fourth for the award last season. Hischier is winning over 52% of his faceoffs and getting the big defensive assignments for the Devils.

Finally -- and once again -- it's Staal. The 20-year NHL veteran has been a Selke finalist twice but has never broken through to win the award, despite being lauded as one of the league's best shutdown centers on the Carolina checking line.

"He still faces top opposition, wins draws, kills penalties and as of Sunday had been on the ice for one 5-on-5 goal against," one voter proclaimed.

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby earned around 10% of the first-place votes. The highest he has placed for the Selke was fourth overall in 2018-19, but the Penguins' stunning start has given his defensive game renewed focus.

Other players who received at least one first-place vote: Winnipeg Jets winger Kyle Connor, Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen, Vegas Golden Knights winger Mitch Marner, Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson and Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart, who finished second for the Selke last season.

"His defensive numbers are still amazing without Sasha Barkov, and he's on a 40-goal pace," the Reinhart voter noted. "But then again, so is Anthony Cirelli."

Lady Byng Trophy (gentlemanly play)

This is the part where I mention that the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play should be voted on by the league's on-ice officials or by the NHL Players' Association instead of the PHWA.

Traditionally, this award goes to a player with a top-20 point total and the lowest penalty minutes among those players.

Entering Monday, one particular player had 19 points and zero penalty minutes in 11 games. He was third for the Byng last season. Will this finally be the season he becomes "Gentleman" Jack Eichel?

Jack Adams Award (best coach)

Note: The NHL Broadcasters' Association votes on this award.

Leader: Dan Muse, Pittsburgh Penguins

Finalists: Joel Quenneville, Anaheim Ducks; Andre Tourigny, Utah Mammoth

Who would have predicted that one month into the season, the Penguins team coached by a former New York Rangers assistant would have a better record than the Rangers team coached by Mike Sullivan?

Dan Muse, a longtime assistant under head coach Peter Laviolette, was hired as Sullivan's successor in June. Expectations for the Penguins entering the season were extremely tempered. Discussion centered around the potential departures of Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The idea that Pittsburgh could return to playoff contention with this roster and a novice head coach seemed outlandish at best ... and then the Penguins got off to an 8-3-2 start, with balanced scoring and a defensive turnaround under Muse.

"Why is Pittsburgh even remotely relevant? What is this Muse wizardry?" one voter asked.

"Tough not to go with Muse considering Pittsburgh's hot start, which probably won't last, but if he even keeps the Penguins remotely competitive this season, he'll be a lock to win this," another voter said.

Muse earned an impressive 76% of the first-place votes.

Dan Muse has been pushing all the right buttons for the Penguins this season. Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

The second choice for the panel was Quenneville. The 67-year-old coach took over the Ducks this season after he was reinstated by the NHL in July 2024. Quenneville and two other former Chicago Blackhawks executives were banned from the league in October 2021 for their mishandling of a sexual assault allegation by a former player in 2010.

Under Quenneville, the Ducks' play at even strength has improved greatly in both offensive output and puck possession. Anaheim was first in the Pacific at 7-3-1 after 11 games. He earned 10% of the first-place votes.

After Quenneville, Tourigny earned the most support as coach of one of the season's early surprises in the Utah Mammoth. He's a great story, having coached through the chaos in the Coyotes' final three seasons in Arizona before porting over with the players to form a new team in Utah. The Mammoth have been solid offensively and defensively this season, contending in the Central.

"Tourigny is right behind Muse for me," one voter revealed.

Other coaches receiving first-place votes were Montreal's Martin St. Louis and Detroit's Todd McLellan.

It's anyone's guess whether these players and coaches will still be in the awards conversation by season's end. Join us next month in this space to see how solidified these first impressions have become with the voters.