November 2025 NHL schedule on ESPN: How to watch games

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025-26 NHL season is heating up. Led by Cole Caufield, the Montreal Canadiens jumped out to a 9-3-0 start and are in first place in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens and 30 other teams look to gain an early edge in the standings as they chase down the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Check out every play, hit and goal as the action unfolds in the ESPN App.

NHL games in the ESPN App in November:

*All times Eastern

Tuesday

8 p.m.: Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars

Thursday

7:30 p.m.: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins

10 p.m.: Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings

Nov. 11, 2025

8 p.m.: San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild

Nov. 13, 2025

7:30 p.m.: Edmonton Oilers at Columbus Blue Jackets

Nov. 20, 2025

7:30 p.m.: Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks

Nov. 26, 2025

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NHL streaming hub.

How can fans access more NHL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.