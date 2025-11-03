Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Oliver Moore joined the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday after putting together a fast start in the minors.

Moore was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Jason Dickinson was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Thursday, and fellow forward Landon Slaggert was assigned to the team's AHL affiliate.

The 20-year-old Moore was expected to make his season debut with the Blackhawks on Monday night at Seattle.

Moore, the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, agreed to an entry-level deal with Chicago in March. He had no goals and four assists in nine games with the Blackhawks last season.

Moore was in training camp with Chicago before beginning this season with Rockford. He had six goals and three assists in nine games for the IceHogs before his promotion.