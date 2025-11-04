Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- Dalibor Dvorsky scored his first NHL goal to start a rally, and Pius Suter provided the game-winner with 1:23 to play as the St. Louis Blues snapped a seven-game losing streak by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.

Suter stuffed home a rebound of Colton Parayko's shot, capping the Blues' comeback from an early 2-0 deficit.

Dvorsky, 20, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, made his NHL debut last season, skating in two games. Monday's victory was his fifth NHL game, and one to remember, as he dropped to one knee and pumped his fist after his one-timer on a power play made it 2-1 with 3:52 left in the second period.

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist for St. Louis in its first win since a 3-1 victory over Dallas on Oct. 18. Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots.

Jack Roslovic and Andrew Mangiapane scored for Edmonton, which got two assists apiece from Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves.

Thomas, returning to the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury, tied the score when he banked a rebound off Pickard and into the net. Philip Broberg's one-timer missed the net and caromed off the boards to an open Thomas.

The Oilers opened the scoring just 8 seconds into a holding penalty against Oskar Sundqvist.

From below the goal line, McDavid threaded a pass to Roslovic for a tap-in at the top of the crease with 1:22 left in the first period.

Mangiapane made it 2-0 by rifling a one-timer past Binnington on a 4-on-2 rush 2:27 into the second.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.