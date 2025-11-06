St. Louis Blues' goaltender Jordan Binnington appears to do his best to swipe the puck for Alex Ovechkin's 900th career goal. (0:29)

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington said he fully intended to give Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin his 900th goal puck back after hiding it down his pants during Wednesday night's game.

Ovechkin, already the NHL's leading career goal scorer, became the first player to score 900 goals with a second-period tally against Binnington.

As the Capitals celebrated with their captain, Binnington collected the puck from the crease, used his bare hand to pluck it from his goalie glove and slid it down the back of his pants as he skated toward the boards, in full view of television cameras.

Later, linesperson Michel Cormier was seen having a discussion with Binnington in his crease, after which the Blues goalie reached back into his pants and handed the puck to the official. Ovechkin posed for photos with the milestone puck in the Capitals' locker room after the game.

Jordan Binnington collected Alex Ovechkin's 900th goal puck and slid it down the back of his pants. The Blues goalie said he had "full intention to give it back" to Ovechkin. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

"Yeah, I figured I basically had an assist on the goal there, turning the puck over. [I] didn't think he'd mind sharing it," Binnington joked after the Blues' practice Thursday ahead of their game at the Buffalo Sabres. "I had full intention to give it back to him."

Binnington gave up four goals on 15 shots against Washington and was pulled at 9:28 of the second period. He said he was impressed by the way Ovechkin scored No. 900, forcing a Binnington turnover and then eventually backhanding the puck into the net.

"Incredible play by him to catch that, spin around and get that on net from a bad angle. Obviously, he's such a legendary player. Seeing a play like that still happening at his age, it's next level. He continues to impress," Binnington said.

Ovechkin said he was aware that Binnington put the puck in his pants Wednesday night.

"Yeah, I just saw it. I'm not going to comment," he said.

After the game, Capitals goalie Logan Thompson said he was willing to give Binnington the benefit of the doubt.

"I was just so happy that O got it. I don't know, maybe he was trying to grab it to give it to him. Who knows?" said Thompson, who made 23 saves in the win.

According to Binnington, Thompson was correct in his assessment.

"Full intention to give it back," said Binnington, who backstopped Team Canada to gold in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. "He's a legendary, inspirational player for the game and for the league. It's a good moment for him and their team."