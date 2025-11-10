WASHINGTON -- Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is expected to miss three to four months after having surgery Friday for injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles.

The Washington Capitals announced that timeline Sunday. Dubois does not have a point in six games this season and hasn't played since Oct. 31.

The 27-year-old Dubois was coming off a big bounce-back season in 2024-25, when he had 20 goals and 46 assists for a career-high 66 points.

After winning six of its first eight games, Washington has now dropped six of its last seven. The Capitals play at Carolina on Tuesday night.