TORONTO -- The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are less than 90 days away and there is still work to be done on the ice surfaces that will showcase NHL players suiting up at their first Games in a decade.

The league hasn't allowed its skaters to participate at the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi. Now that they are on the cusp of returning, there are serious questions about the quality of ice all players -- men and women -- will be working with in February.

"There's still work ongoing on the rinks and the ice conditions," confirmed NHL commissioner Gary Bettman at the NHL GM Meetings on Tuesday. "It's something that we're monitoring closely, and we have absolutely no control over. This is all on the [International Olympic Committee] and the [International Ice Hockey Federation]."

Bettman said the league is getting "constant reassurances" from the IOC and IIHF that "everything will be fine" with the rinks by the time athletes arrive overseas. At this point, the main hockey rink -- Santagiulia Arena -- is still under construction. The venue was meant to undergo testing for Olympic events in December, with a U-20 world championship tournament. But that's now been moved to another rink -- the Rho Fiera -- that will host secondary hockey matches during the Games.

Those building delays could mean that no games will actually be played at Santagiulia Arena until the women's hockey schedule officially opens Feb. 5 with an untested ice surface. Beyond just being a safety issue for players, there's also a question of testing things like bathrooms and concessions for fans in a newly constructed space.

While the NHL can't do much to expedite the construction process, they are staying actively involved in what's going on. When the league's current Global Series showcase in Sweden between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators wraps up this weekend, NHL executives will make a pilgrimage to Milano-Cortina to check the status of rink construction for themselves.

What they find there remains to be seen. All Bettman can reiterate is that it's out of the NHL's hands.

"We're simply invited guests," said Bettman.