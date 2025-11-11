Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Gavin Brindley was rewarded with a two-year contract extension less than 48 hours after scoring his first NHL overtime winner.

"Pretty funny how that works," the Colorado Avalanche rookie forward cracked Tuesday before their game against Anaheim. "But yeah, very fortunate. Happy that they believed in me."

Brindley's new deal will be worth $850,000 next season if he plays in the NHL and $900,000 no matter what level he suits up at in 2027-28, according to a person familiar with the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed.

The 5-foot-8, 173-pound Brindley was acquired by Colorado on June 27 as part of a deal that sent Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to Columbus. Brindley made an immediate impression in Colorado's training camp with his persistence and grit, leading to a spot on the opening-day roster.

He has three goals this season, including the OT winner at Vancouver on Sunday when he knocked in his own rebound. The 21-year-old from Florida became the seventh-youngest player in franchise history to notch an OT-winning goal.

"I think he can be a top-six forward," said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, who currently has Brindley on the fourth line. "He plays bigger than his size. The motor, the relentlessness, the skill level, and the brain to go with it, is all there."

His deal was still so new that even his linemate, Parker Kelly, hadn't heard about it. Once Brindley came off the ice following the morning skate, Kelly congratulated him.

"Super happy for him," Kelly said. "He deserved it. He came into camp, did really well, made his presence known. He's been playing the right way and has great details to his game."

A 2023 second-round pick by the Blue Jackets, Brindley signed an entry-level deal in April 2024 after playing for the University of Michigan. He made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets on April 16, 2024, against Carolina.

Brindley spent last season with Columbus' AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, where he had six goals and 11 assists in 52 games.

He's thrived in his role since the trade.

"Honestly, I really didn't know what to think," Brindley said when asked if he viewed being dealt to Colorado as a fresh start. "A lot of different emotions. I feel like positives and negatives, getting traded that young, and going through it. I feel like it's good to go through it early and experience that and experience the downs of last year. Just learn from it and get better and grow."