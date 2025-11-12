Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Binnington set a franchise record for St. Louis on Tuesday night, and he is looking forward to having a little fun with the milestone.

The 32-year-old Binnington played in his 348th game in a 3-2 win over Calgary, passing Mike Liut for most games played by a goaltender in franchise history.

Liut, who spent five-plus seasons with the Blues before he was traded to Hartford in February 1985, is Binnington's agent. The new record holder plans to let Liut know who's on top now.

"Maybe I'll send him a text tonight just for fun," Binnington said. "It's cool how it's working out like this. He's a big legend here and he's in the Blues Hall of Fame.

"He's someone I look up to and he's been a big part of my career. It's cool how life works like that."

Binnington, a third-round pick in the 2011 draft, has spent his entire career with St. Louis. He became the franchise wins leader with his 152nd victory in 2024, also passing Liut.

"I'm truly honored and humbled," Binnington said. "We've had some good teams here and some good players. I just keep my head down and doing my best.

"It's cool moments like these to have a night like this where we got a nice win, a much-needed win. We played a good game. It's special."

Binnington, who led St. Louis to the franchise's only Stanley Cup championship in 2019, registered 38 saves in the victory over the Flames. It was his fourth win in 12 games this season.

It was a much different outcome than his previous start.

Binnington was pulled in the second period of last week's 6-1 loss at Washington. He surrendered four goals on 15 shots, including Alex Ovechkin's 900th career goal.

"I'm having fun," Binnington said. "You've got to play for the love of the game and why you started. I enjoy these moments, trying to close out a game here at home. I felt the crowd. It's good to enjoy these moments."

The Blues held a 3-0 lead before Calgary scored two goals in 29 seconds in the second period.

Calgary peppered Binnington with 31 shots in the last two periods.

"As a goalie, sometimes you like that. You stay in the game," Binnington said. "Giving up two late in the second was not what we were looking for.

"We regrouped and we found a way to get it done. It was fun game back and forth. I think it's only going to get better."