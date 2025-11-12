Open Extended Reactions

If you've got plenty of cash to spare and are a Chris Chelios fan, we've got some very good news for you.

The Hockey Hall of Famer, who spent most of his 26-year NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings, listed his mansion in Malibu, California, for sale at the end of October for a cool $59,999,950. According to Zillow, that's actually a discount from the original listing in 2024 at $67,500,000.

The house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms and is 3,795 square feet. It's on the waterfront in Malibu's exclusive Paradise Cove neighborhood right off Pacific Coast Highway. Photos of the property on Zillow show a well-lit interior with high ceilings and a phenomenal view of the ocean.

Perhaps most unusually, the property also features a self-contained second house -- a cabana-style building on the sand.

Chelios bought the house in 2001 for $5.25 million, per Zillow.