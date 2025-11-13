Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews could miss up to a week of action with a lower-body injury, coach Craig Berube confirmed on Thursday.

The forward's status was up in the air after he exited in the second period of Tuesday's game against Boston following a hit from behind by Bruins' defenseman Nikita Zadorov. Toronto hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

"[Matthews] may be back sooner [than a week]," said Berube. "One of those things [where] he could come in a couple days from now feeling a lot better and [we're] hopefully he's good to go. But we'll see. Could be as long as a week."

It was midway through the second period on Tuesday when Matthews was crunched into the boards, and he immediately sought to retaliate on Zadorov with a hit of his own against the blue liner. Matthews didn't take another shift and left the Leafs' bench at the next TV timeout. He did not return for the third period.

There was no penalty called on the play, something Berube didn't see eye-to-eye with the referee on.

"I think it's a penalty, personally," he said on Tuesday. "I don't like it; I don't like the hit [from Zadorov]. He [Matthews] was in a vulnerable position."

This will be Matthews' first injury-related absence of the season after he was sidelined for 15 games last year. The three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner has nine goals and 14 points in 17 games this season.

"We played last year without [Matthews] for a while, and it's just next man up mentality [again]," said Berube. "Guys get a bigger bite here, a bigger role. We need a better team game."

Matthews wasn't the only one who was forced out of Tuesday's contest. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz also left after the first period, during which he allowed three goals on 10 shots. Berube said on Tuesday he didn't think Stolarz's issue was serious and declared on Thursday he was "day-to-day." The netminder is 6-5-1 this season with an .884 SV% and 3.51 GAA.

Dennis Hildeby is expected to start for Toronto against the Kings. The Leafs recalled goaltender Artur Akhtyamov from the American Hockey League on Thursday morning to back up Hildeby. They also placed forward Scott Laughton on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.