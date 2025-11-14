NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, one fantasy add for each team

Simon Nemec stars for the Devils in a dramatic 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks. (1:23)

Another week of the 2025-26 NHL season, another Power Rankings top spot for the Colorado Avalanche according to ESPN's panel of voters.

But beyond sorting out which are the best (and worst) teams in the league, let's help out all of the fantasy hockey managers out there. This week, in addition to our 1-32 ranking, we've enlisted ESPN fantasy analysts Victoria Matiash (Western Conference) and Sean Allen (Eastern) to identify one player from each team that managers should consider adding to their roster.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Nov. 7. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 80.6%

At minimum, Victor Olofsson serves as a viable streaming option if selected to jostle in for Valeri Nichushkin (injured) on an Avalanche scoring line, in addition to his spot on Colorado's top power play. As it stands, while inconsistent, the 30-year-old is producing enough with the extra skater to make up for his fantasy-related shortcomings otherwise.

Next seven days: vs. NYI (Nov. 16), vs. NYR (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 73.5%

Dawson Mercer has gone from third-line depth to top-six mainstay. He is pushing for the team lead in goals and delivering more across-the-board stats than most mid-tier forwards. Mercer grades as a top-50 fantasy skater this season.

Next seven days: @ WSH (Nov. 15), @ TB (Nov. 18), @ FLA (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 67.6%

The Ducks are having fun. None more so than Beckett Sennecke, competing on a scoring line with Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish. Best suited to deep-league managers with a bit of patience, the 19-year-old tends to score sporadically. But it all works out in the long run.

Next seven days: @ MIN (Nov. 15), vs. UTA (Nov. 17), vs. BOS (Nov. 19), vs. OTT (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 68.8%

Many managers bailed on Nikolaj Ehlers early. Don't be one of them. After a slow start, he has posted points in five straight games. He didn't score a goal in October, but he's producing now and remains available in far too many leagues.

Next seven days: vs. VAN (Nov. 14), vs. EDM (Nov. 15), @ BOS (Nov. 17), @ MIN (Nov. 19)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 69.4%

This unproductive start is out of character for Tyler Seguin. It was only last season the experienced center scored 21 points in an injury-shortened 20-game campaign. At least keep Seguin on your fantasy radar in anticipation of more productive days ahead.

Next seven days: vs. PHI (Nov. 15), vs. NYI (Nov. 18), @ VAN (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 64.7%

Rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes is still on the waiver wire in a third of leagues, which seems like a mistake. He has been a force in limited starts and is clearly separating from Sam Montembeault in fantasy value. Even if playing time isn't steady yet, stash him now before it is.

Next seven days: vs. BOS (Nov. 15), @ CBJ (Nov. 17), vs. WSH (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 58.8%

Recovered from his ankle injury, Cole Perfetti is finally settling in on the second scoring line and No. 1 power play in Winnipeg. The perceived lineup replacement for a departed Nikolaj Ehlers will have his name on the scoresheet soon enough.

Next seven days: @ CGY (Nov. 15), vs. CBJ (Nov. 18)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 57.9%

Morgan Geekie deserves the spotlight, but a recovering Elias Lindholm has been just as impactful when healthy. Still week-to-week, he should soon rejoin Geekie and David Pastrnak at even strength and on the power play. Lindholm's early-season production hinted at a bounce-back season.

Next seven days: @ MTL (Nov. 15), vs. CAR (Nov. 17), @ ANA (Nov. 19)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 61.8%

Anthony Mantha's resurgence predates the team's rash of injuries. He has scored eight goals and looks like the early-career version who flirted with 30. Injuries have shuffled roles, but Mantha's form should keep him fantasy relevant even when the lineup stabilizes.

Next seven days: vs. NSH (Nov. 14), vs. NSH (Nov. 16)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 59.4%

Riding shotgun to Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner, winger Ivan Barbashev is putting up even-strength points with aplomb. And unlike his prodigious linemates, Barbashev is largely available in ESPN fantasy competition. Grab him before competing managers become the wiser.

Next seven days: @ STL (Nov. 15), @ MIN (Nov. 16), vs. NYR (Nov. 18), @ UTA (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 61.1%

Turning back the clock in southern California, Corey Perry is clearly in a scoring mood. While the 40-year-old is unlikely to maintain a point-per-game pace all season, he certainly deserves a spot on your deeper fantasy roster at the moment.

Next seven days: @ OTT (Nov. 15), @ WSH (Nov. 17), @ SJ (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 56.3%

Trade target alert: Brayden Point. His scoring has been oddly cold, but the long-term numbers say it's just variance. He ranks 19th among skaters in total fantasy production over the past seven seasons and 11th over the past three -- this ideal trade window won't last.

Next seven days: @ FLA (Nov. 15), vs. VAN (Nov. 16), vs. NJ (Nov. 18), vs. EDM (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 58.8%

Slump over! After a dry start to November, JJ Peterka is back to producing with his new squad in Utah. The second-line winger remains available in around third of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Next seven days: vs. NYI (Nov. 14), @ ANA (Nov. 17), @ SJ (Nov. 18), vs. VGK (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 58.8%

Playing with Connor Bedard provides its perks. Just ask forward Andre Burakovsky, who has 14 points in 15 games, including five with the extra skater. Yet, he somehow remains available in nearly three-quarters of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Next seven days: vs. TOR (Nov. 15), vs. CGY (Nov. 18), vs. SEA (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 61.1%

Shane Pinto hasn't cooled off -- he has just shifted from goals to assists. His line with Michael Amadio and Claude Giroux is driving play, outscoring opponents 9-3 so far. Pinto remains a steady fantasy contributor, even if the production looks a little different.

Next seven days: vs. LA (Nov. 15), @ ANA (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 59.4%

Dan Vladar has earned matchup-stream consideration after winning six of nine starts. The pace might slow, but he has been steady behind a more competitive Flyers squad. He's not a set-and-forget starter, but he's a worthwhile spot play in daily formats.

Next seven days: @ STL (Nov. 14), @ DAL (Nov. 15), vs. STL (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 61.8%

In one of this season's feel-good stories, Matt Murray is proving he can still perform, with three solid-to-great starts for the Kraken. The veteran could be a viable streaming option if he is able to muscle appearances away from Philipp Grubauer, even once starter Joey Daccord is healed up.

Next seven days: vs. SJ (Nov. 15), @ DET (Nov. 18), @ CHI (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 58.8%

Simon Edvinsson is a quietly useful depth defenseman. His mix of blocks, hits and modest offense keeps him fantasy relevant, and his pairing with Moritz Seider owns the NHL's best shot-attempts percentage. He's a sleeper pick for deeper formats.

Next seven days: vs. BUF (Nov. 15), @ NYR (Nov. 16), vs. SEA (Nov. 18), vs. NYI (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 50%

This is when Ovechkin heats up; he had seven goals in five games around this time last season. If history repeats, his slow start makes him a trade target. He's 40, but the motor still revs.

Next seven days: vs. NJ (Nov. 15), vs. LA (Nov. 17), vs. EDM (Nov. 19), @ MTL (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 52.6%

Forward Zach Hyman is back this week. Scoop him up before he starts scoring as a member of the Oilers' top six and No. 1 power play. The 33-year-old winger won't be available in more than half of ESPN leagues for long.

Next seven days: @ CAR (Nov. 15), @ BUF (Nov. 17), @ WSH (Nov. 19), @ TB (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 55.6%

Gabe Perreault debuted Monday on a scoring line and tallied an assist. After 10 points in nine AHL games, he could be the offensive spark New York needs. In deeper formats, he's a solid speculative add while the Rangers search for secondary -- or maybe just primary -- scoring.

Next seven days: @ CBJ (Nov. 15), vs. DET (Nov. 16), @ VGK (Nov. 18), @ COL (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 58.8%

Mathew Barzal, Kyle Palmieri and Emil Heineman are all viable adds from an offense that has been quietly consistent. Barzal is available in fewer than half of leagues, Palmieri in just more than and Heineman almost everywhere -- all three offer scoring depth if you need it.

Next seven days: @ UTA (Nov. 14), @ COL (Nov. 16), @ DAL (Nov. 18), @ DET (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 52.8%

While we all "oooh" and "ahhh" (justly so) over what Macklin Celebrini is accomplishing in his second NHL season, know that a healthy-again William Eklund is also pitching in at a valuable pace. And, unlike with Celebrini, you might be able to snag Eklund off the waiver wire in your league.

Next seven days: @ SEA (Nov. 15), vs. UTA (Nov. 18), vs. LA (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 55.9%

The Stanley Cup-winning line is back together, and that's great news for Eetu Luostarinen. He's widely available, produces when flanking Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell, and adds extra value in hits.

Next seven days: vs. TB (Nov. 15), vs. VAN (Nov. 17), vs. NJ (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 50%

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is getting an extended look on the top power play. With the first unit still underperforming, he's worth streaming in hopes that opportunity converts to points. Ride the role while it lasts.

Next seven days: @ CHI (Nov. 15), vs. STL (Nov. 18), vs. CBJ (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 55.9%

Adam Fantilli is an ideal trade target. His slow start hid his upside, but he's heating up after moving alongside Kirill Marchenko. While the line with Sean Monahan had strong numbers and might tempt another shuffle, Fantilli is currently the top dog and trending up.

Next seven days: vs. NYR (Nov. 15), vs. MTL (Nov. 17), @ WPG (Nov. 18), @ TOR (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 50%

Back on Minnesota's top line and power play after missing the start of 2025-26, Mats Zuccarello is already back to the business of regularly registering points. While the diminutive veteran isn't all that flashy in the shallow-league fantasy sphere, he gets the job done in deeper leagues. Skating alongside Kirill Kaprizov helps.

Next seven days: vs. ANA (Nov. 15), vs. VGK (Nov. 16), vs. CAR (Nov. 19)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 47.2%

All Kiefer Sherwood does is score goals, ranking among the league leaders thus far. The Canucks' secret net-finding playmaker is also the league leader in hits, making the left wing a must-start in leagues that reward both categories.

Next seven days: @ CAR (Nov. 14), @ TB (Nov. 16), @ FLA (Nov. 17), vs. DAL (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 44.1%

The Blues don't have to win another game for Justin Faulk to remain useful in fantasy competition that rewards production and defensive play; the veteran defender ranks second in St. Louis in points and blocked shots. That might partly explain why the Blues are ranked where they are.

Next seven days: vs. PHI (Nov. 14), vs. VGK (Nov. 15), @ TOR (Nov. 18), @ PHI (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 41.2%

Don't overlook Mattias Samuelsson's value. He has only six points, but his blocked shots and peripheral stats make him worth rostering. That kind of depth allows you to explore D-for-D trades knowing you have reliable replacement value sitting on your bench.

Next seven days: @ DET (Nov. 15), vs. EDM (Nov. 17), vs. CGY (Nov. 19)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 38.9%

Even before earning his first NHL hat trick, forward Matthew Wood was on a roll with three goals and three assists in six games. Considering how the season is unfolding (again) in Tennessee, it's only a matter of time before the rookie earns more quality minutes. Add him before the next multigoal contest.

Next seven days: vs. PIT (Nov. 14), vs. PIT (Nov. 16)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 31.6%

It was only a few days ago that Jonathan Huberdeau was enjoying a six-game point streak prior to his current three-game pointless one. On the bright side, he's still steadily shooting on net. If another productive run is just around the corner, the top-line winger might be worth a gamble in extra-deep fantasy leagues.

Next seven days: vs. WPG (Nov. 15), @ CHI (Nov. 18), @ BUF (Nov. 19)