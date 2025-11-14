Which NHL defensemen have the most goals in history?

Open Extended Reactions

For generations, NHL defensemen weren't typically known for their offensive prowess. Their priority was to protect the net. But a group of defensemen came along and broke the mold. Ray Bourque led the evolution.

The former Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche All-Star helped usher in the modern defenseman -- a more offensive defenseman who possesses a special blend of physicality and skill. A defenseman who can be a stopper on the defensive end and a generator of points on offense.

In 22 NHL seasons (1979-2001), Bourque won the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league's best defenseman five times and finished runner-up for the award six times. He also twice finished second in the race for the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded annually to the league's most valuable player), a rarity for a defenseman.

Bourque was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004 as the NHL's all-time leader in career goals (410), assists (1,169) and points (1,579) by a defenseman. Those records still stand more than two decades later.

Here is a look at the defensemen with the most goals in NHL history:

Ray Bourque, 410

Paul Coffey, 396

Al MacInnis, 340

Phil Housley, 338

Denis Potvin, 310

Larry Murphy, 288

Bobby Orr, 270

Nicklas Lidstrom, 264

Brent Burns, 262

Brian Leetch, 247

