          Which NHL defensemen have the most goals in history?

          Ray Bourque has the most goals all-time for NHL defensemen. Elsa/Allsport
          • Keith Jenkins
          Nov 14, 2025, 02:09 PM

          For generations, NHL defensemen weren't typically known for their offensive prowess. Their priority was to protect the net. But a group of defensemen came along and broke the mold. Ray Bourque led the evolution.

          The former Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche All-Star helped usher in the modern defenseman -- a more offensive defenseman who possesses a special blend of physicality and skill. A defenseman who can be a stopper on the defensive end and a generator of points on offense.

          In 22 NHL seasons (1979-2001), Bourque won the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league's best defenseman five times and finished runner-up for the award six times. He also twice finished second in the race for the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded annually to the league's most valuable player), a rarity for a defenseman.

          Bourque was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004 as the NHL's all-time leader in career goals (410), assists (1,169) and points (1,579) by a defenseman. Those records still stand more than two decades later.

          Here is a look at the defensemen with the most goals in NHL history:

          • Ray Bourque, 410

          • Paul Coffey, 396

          • Al MacInnis, 340

          • Phil Housley, 338

          • Denis Potvin, 310

          • Larry Murphy, 288

          • Bobby Orr, 270

          • Nicklas Lidstrom, 264

          • Brent Burns, 262

          • Brian Leetch, 247

