DENVER -- Scott Wedgewood's stellar start to the season earned the Colorado Avalanche goaltender a one-year contract extension Thursday.

Slated to be the backup for Colorado this season, Wedgewood was thrust into the starting role with Mackenzie Blackwood sidelined by a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old Wedgewood has a 10-1-2 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.26 goals against average.

His 10 wins lead the NHL.

"We had talked about (an extension) in the summer and then the season started and obviously I got off to a good start and conversations were had," Wedgewood said before a game Thursday against Buffalo. "I was trying to keep them in the back of my mind and just go to work and play for the team and things like that. Down on paper now and really excited about it."

The well-traveled Wedgewood has proved to be highly dependable since being acquired from the Nashville Predators last November for fellow backup goalie Justus Annunen. Wedgewood has gone 23-5-3 since his arrival in Colorado.

This season, he has been counted on even more and started the opening nine games with Blackwood out. Wedgewood currently boasts a five-game win streak, which is tied for the longest of his career.

"I don't want to say taking it to a new level, but I think the importance of him being solid in the net for us to this part in the season with (Blackwood) out is obviously key," said Colorado coach Jared Bednar, whose team has the most points in the league. "Not only just kind of surviving without (Blackwood), but excelling in that position and giving us a chance to win every night."

Playing behind an offense powered by Nathan MacKinnon that's averaging a league-best four goals a game helps.

"If you make a mistake early, we can score a goal and ease back into it," Wedgewood said. "You have a team that has a chance to win every night. That's a real big confidence-builder for a goalie to get out there and be like, 'You know, I don't technically have to be perfect.' I want to be, but you can also get away with a few mistakes on this team."

He's fitting in not just with the Avalanche but at his local grocery store, too. He recently had a discussion over goalie gear in the meat section at Trader Joe's.

"The fans have really taken to me," Wedgewood said. "The 'Wedge-y' chants (at games) and all that stuff, you can't not feel like you fit in and feel welcome by everything."

Wedgwood has played in 168 career games with the Colorado, Nashville, Dallas, Arizona and New Jersey. When Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup in 2019-20, he served as a "Black Ace," which is an extra player from the team's minor league affiliate.