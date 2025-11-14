Open Extended Reactions

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is being evaluated for a non-hockey injury on his hand, the team announced on Friday.

According to sources, Hughes injured his hand in a "freak accident" at a team dinner on Thursday. While the team is en route to Washington for a game against the Capitals on Saturday, Hughes returned to New Jersey for further evaluation, sources said. The 24-year-old is not expected to play in Saturday's game, and the team should have clarity on the timeline for return after that.

Hughes was off to a terrific start for New Jersey, which is 12-4-1 and atop the Metropolitan Division entering Friday. The American-born star has 10 goals and 20 points in his first 17 games.

It is unclear how the injury could affect Hughes' status for Team USA for the 2026 Olympics in Milan. Hughes' brother, Quinn, has already been named to the team. The Devils star was also expected to be named to the roster, which is due on Dec. 31.