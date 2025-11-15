Open Extended Reactions

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin has rejoined the team following his leave of absence to be with his fiancée in Sweden, where she continues to recover from a heart transplant.

Dahlin, 25, returned ahead of Saturday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

His fiancée, Carolina Matovac, began feeling sick last summer while she and Dahlin were vacationing in France. She experienced sudden heart failure and received life-saving care en route to the hospital. Matovac had remained in Sweden to recover when Dahlin started the new season with Buffalo before he went back to be with her Nov. 7.

"She's an absolute warrior," Dahlin said Saturday. "... She grinds every day, and she gets better every day."

Coach Lindy Ruff said Dahlin's return was a boost to the rest of the Sabres, who went 0-3-0 during his absence and is 0-10-2 without him in the lineup since December.

"Everything went well, so he's anxious to get back playing," Ruff said. "Anytime you get your captain back, it's a jolt for the team, and I think everybody was excited to see him."

The blueliner is two years into his tenure as Sabres captain and has anchored the defense practically since Buffalo drafted him first overall in 2018. Given Matovac's health issues, it has been a distracting season for Dahlin, but he has managed nine points in 14 games and carries a heavy workload at over 24 minutes per night.

"She's inspired me and a lot of people, that's for sure," Dahlin said. "... I feel way better now, mentally, and I'm in a good spot, so I'm here to help the team."

