David Kampf signed a one-year contract Saturday with the Vancouver Canucks just a day after his previous deal was terminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kampf, whose deal with the Canucks will carry a $1.1 million cap hit, began the season entering the third of a four-year contract with the Maple Leafs that was worth $2.4 million annually.

The Leafs waived Kampf before the season started, and he began the year with their AHL affiliate. Kampf played four games in the AHL before taking a voluntary leave of absence that wasn't sanctioned by the Leafs to evaluate his options.

Signing Kampf, who scored five goals and 13 points in 59 games last season, gives the Canucks a proven two-way center that has logged more than 110 short-handed minutes in seven straight seasons.

His arrival comes at a time in which the Canucks have faced defensive challenges under first-year coach Adam Foote, who's already had to navigate a season that has seen injuries to Filip Chytil, Thatcher Demko, Derek Forbert, Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes, among others.

The Canucks entered Saturday allowing 3.53 goals per game which is the fifth-most in the NHL while their penalty kill is the worst in the league at 66.1 percent. The Los Angeles Kings set the NHL record for the worst PK in league history with a 68.2 percent success rate in the 1979-80 campaign.

Kampf's arrival also gives the Canucks another veteran down the middle to a group that entered the season with questions about their dynamic at center and has continued to face more with both Teddy Blueger and Chytil out of the lineup on injured reserve.

Entering Saturday, the Canucks (8-9-2) had the second-fewest points in the Pacific Division but were two points behind the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets for Western Conference wild-card spots.