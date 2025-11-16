Open Extended Reactions

MONTREAL -- Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy was hit in the mouth by a slap shot and left the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens midway through the second period Saturday night. He did not return to the game.

With the Canadiens on a power play, Noah Dobson's one-timer appeared to deflect off Boston forward Mark Kastelic before hitting McAvoy.

McAvoy immediately covered his face and dropped to the ice, while a team doctor rushed from the bench to help him.

The 27-year-old American then hurried to the dressing room after bleeding on the ice. Teammate Nikita Zadorov was seen trying to retrieve lost teeth.

The Bruins led 2-1 when McAvoy left.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.