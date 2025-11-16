Misconducts are issued after Nikita Zadorov and Jayden Struble exchange punches just after the puck drop between the Bruins and Canadiens. (1:14)

Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach will miss the next four-to-six weeks with a fractured foot, the team said Sunday.

Losing Dach becomes the latest injury development for a Canadiens team that's seeking its first consecutive playoff appearance since they last did it in the 2019-20 and the 2020-21 seasons.

On Friday, the Canadiens announced that defenseman Kaiden Guhle would miss up to 10 weeks after undergoing an adductor muscle surgery while forward Alex Newhook is slated to miss the next four months after having a procedure for a broken ankle.

Those injuries come weeks after the Canadiens announced that winger Patrik Laine would miss between three-to-four months after having core muscle surgery.

Dach, who has five goals and seven points in 15 games, recorded one shot on goal while logging 14:43 in ice time in the Canadiens' 3-2 loss Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

Knowing he'll miss time with a fractured foot is also the latest pause for the 24-year-old who was the No. 3 pick in 2019. In the 2023-24 season, he was limited to just two games after tearing his ACL and MCL. A year later, Dach would miss 25 games after he sustained another knee injury.

Entering Sunday, the Canadiens (10-6-2) were second in the Atlantic Division and just two points behind the Bruins. They've lost their last three games and have been outscored 15-3 while also dropping five of their last six contests.