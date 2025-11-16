Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Kings and winger Adrian Kempe have agreed to a new eight-year contract worth $10.625 million annually, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The Kings viewed it as a priority to re-sign Kempe, especially as they prepare for captain Anze Kopitar to retire at the end of the season. The sides had been negotiating over the last few months, and Kempe, sources said, took a little less money, indicating his desire to stay in Los Angeles, where he believes he can win a Stanley Cup.

The contract runs through the 2033-34 season. The 29-year-old Kempe, a native of Sweden, has played his entire 10-year career with the Kings after being drafted in the first round in 2014.

Kempe, the Kings' leading scorer in each of the last two seasons, has six goals and 19 points through 19 games this season.

He was arguably the biggest free agent remaining for the summer of 2026. Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Kiril Kaprizov and Martin Necas all re-signed with their respective teams over the last two months.