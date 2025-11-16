NEW YORK -- Rangers coach Mike Sullivan is missing Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings because of personal reasons, the team said.

No other details were provided.

In Sullivan's absence, assistants David Quinn and Joe Sacco were set to run the bench against the Red Wings. A team spokesperson said Quinn would speak to reporters at the postgame news conference.

Sullivan is in his first season as head coach of the Rangers. Quinn spent three seasons in that role from 2018-21 before being fired.

Quinn coached for two years in San Jose from 2022-24 and worked on Sullivan's staff in Pittsburgh last season before returning to New York with him. Quinn is also set to serve as an assistant to Sullivan for the United States at the upcoming Olympics.