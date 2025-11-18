Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 903rd career NHL goal as the Washington Capitals beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Monday night.

Ovechkin also passed Gordie Howe for the most regular-season goals scored at a single venue in NHL history with his 442nd goal at Capital One Arena.

Matt Roy also scored for the Capitals, who ended a two-game losing skid to gain some traction in the standings.

Anze Kopitar scored for lone goal for the Kings, who had won four straight. It was just their second regulation road loss of the season.

Washington, which has been struggling to finish at 5-on-5, opened the scoring early, as Roy got to the front of the net and tipped Aliaksei Protas' point shot past Darcy Kuemper. It was Roy's first goal in 25 games, dating to last season.

In the second period, Ovechkin crashed the crease and got to the front of the net before burying a behind-the-net feed from Connor McMichael. Ovechkin now has goals in back-to-back games and three of his past four.

Kopitar pulled Los Angeles to within one with his third goal of the season with 6:33 left in the second. He tapped in a backdoor feed from Corey Perry on a power play. Washington has now given up a power-play goal in three straight games and five of the past six.

Despite a rally, the Kings couldn't beat Charlie Lindgren, who stopped 30 of 31 shots for his second win of the season after losing his previous four starts.

Kuemper stopped 23 of 25 in the defeat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.