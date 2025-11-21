NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, each team's quarter-season MVP

Alex Ovechkin stars with a hat trick in the Capitals' 8-4 win over the Canadiens. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

With another week of the 2025-26 NHL season in the books, ESPN's panel of voters continues to believe the Colorado Avalanche are the top team in the league.

Beyond No. 1, there were some major swings this week, including the first top-10 appearance by the Chicago Blackhawks in quite some time, as Connor Bedard & Co. continue to be in the mix for a playoff spot with a quarter of the season complete.

Speaking of the quarter-season mark, as part of this week's rankings we've identified the most valuable player for each team through 25% of the season.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Nov. 14. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

ESPN Illustration

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 82.5%

Quarter-season MVP: Nathan MacKinnon. With all due respect to the monster season thus far from Cale Makar, we have to give the nod to MacKinnon, who is leading the league in both points (36) and goals (16).

Next seven days: @ NSH (Nov. 22), @ CHI (Nov. 23), vs. SJ (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 70%

Quarter-season MVP: Seth Jarvis. Who else but the Hurricanes' rising superstar, who continues to play in all situations and hover around a point-per-game pace while doing so.

Next seven days: @ WPG (Nov. 21), @ BUF (Nov. 23), vs. NYR (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 64.3%

Quarter-season MVP: Leo Carlsson. The Ducks' selection of Carlsson at No. 2 overall in the 2023 draft over Adam Fantilli was puzzling to some observers. It is puzzling no more, as the 20-year-old Swede is at the front of the proverbial Flying V for a Ducks team that is in the mix atop the Pacific Division.

Next seven days: vs. VGK (Nov. 22), vs. VAN (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 69%

Quarter-season MVP: Mikko Rantanen. The Stars didn't need to see how well Rantanen would perform on their roster before inking him to a long-term deal; that contract was signed the same day he was acquired from the Hurricanes. So far, so good.

Next seven days: @ CGY (Nov. 22), @ EDM (Nov. 25), @ SEA (Nov. 26)

play 0:43 Mikko Rantanen scores 300th career goal for Stars Mikko Rantanen lights the lamp to score his 300th career goal for Stars.

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 67.5%

Quarter-season MVP: Jesper Bratt. Unfortunately, Bratt and the other Devils have experience playing without Jack Hughes in the lineup. They'll get more of it for the next several weeks following No. 86's "freak injury" at a steakhouse in Chicago last week.

Next seven days: @ PHI (Nov. 22), vs. DET (Nov. 24), vs. STL (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 63.2%

Quarter-season MVP: Mark Scheifele. The Jets' top-line center has never hit the 50-goal or 100-point plateau in his NHL career, coming closest with 42 goals in 2022-23 and 87 points in 2024-25. He's currently on pace for 50 tallies and 109 points.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (Nov. 21), vs. MIN (Nov. 23), @ WSH (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 65%

Quarter-season MVP: Jack Eichel. Though he's fallen off of his perch atop the goals and points races, Eichel led the Knights with 24 points through 19 games, making a strong push for his first Hart Trophy nod.

Next seven days: @ ANA (Nov. 22), @ UTA (Nov. 24), vs. OTT (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 63.2%

Quarter-season MVP: Sidney Crosby. Prior to the season, the trade rumors ran wild with potential new destinations for No. 87. Instead, he's led a resurgent Penguins team to a spot near the top of the Metro Division, including six power-play goals for the NHL's top man-advantage attack.

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Nov. 21), vs. SEA (Nov. 22), vs. BUF (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 60%

Quarter-season MVP: Connor Bedard. The Blackhawks might have something in this kid, after all. With 29 points through 19 games in his third NHL season, Bedard is on pace for 118 -- and Chicago is right in the mix for a playoff spot after a quarter of the season.

Next seven days: @ BUF (Nov. 21), vs. COL (Nov. 23), vs. MIN (Nov. 26)

play 1:18 Connor Bedard nets hat trick for Blackhawks Connor Bedard scores three goals for Chicago on Tuesday night against Calgary.

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 59.5%

Quarter-season MVP: Dylan Larkin. Larkin put the hockey world on notice with his performance during the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, and has carried at least some of that momentum forward into this NHL season, scoring with 24 points (12 goals and 12 assists) through his first 20 games.

Next seven days: vs. CBJ (Nov. 22), @ NJ (Nov. 24), vs. NSH (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 59.5%

Quarter-season MVP: Adrian Kempe. With a new contract extension now in hand, Kempe has been able to completely put the business aspect out of mind and focus on his on-ice performance. With 19 points, he's the Kings' leading scorer through 20 games.

Next seven days: vs. BOS (Nov. 21), vs. OTT (Nov. 24)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 61.9%

Quarter-season MVP: Matthew Schaefer. Honorable mention here to Bo Horvat and his team-leading 13 goals and 24 points, but the nod goes to the 2025 No. 1 pick, who leads the Isles in ice time per game (22:29), was recently added to Canada's 90-man list of Olympic candidates, and may be responsible for a sudden positive surge in vibes on the Island.

Next seven days: vs. STL (Nov. 22), vs. SEA (Nov. 23), vs. BOS (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 60%

Quarter-season MVP: Jake Guentzel. Like the team in general, Guentzel didn't get off to the best start this season. But, he's picked it up in November (with seven goals and three assists through the month's first eight games), as the Lightning look to climb back up the Atlantic Division standings.

Next seven days: @ WSH (Nov. 22), vs. PHI (Nov. 24), vs. CGY (Nov. 26)

play 1:02 Jake Guentzel completes Lightning late show with OT winner Jake Guentzel lights the lamp to win it for the Lightning in overtime.

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 54.6%

Quarter-season MVP: David Pastrnak. For the Bruins to make noise this season, a lot was going to have to go right. One of those factors was Pastrnak scoring like the top-tier player he is. So far, so good, as Pasta scored 27 points through his first 22 games, with the Bruins near the top of the division.

Next seven days: @ LA (Nov. 21), @ SJ (Nov. 23), @ NYI (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 57.5%

Quarter-season MVP: Jakub Dobes. Although he has cooled off a bit after winning all six of his starts in October, the Czech 24-year-old appears to be the Habs' better option in net this season, as he stakes his own claim in the Calder Trophy race.

Next seven days: vs. TOR (Nov. 22), @ UTA (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 62.5%

Quarter-season MVP: Jaden Schwartz. The Kraken have been one of the season's pleasant surprises, remaining in the mix for a playoff spot through the first quarter. It's been a full-team effort -- only six players have double-digit points after 19 games, and no one is in double digits in the goals column -- so we'll give the nod to the venerable, 33-year-old who shared the team scoring lead through 19 games and led the team with a +8 rating.

Next seven days: @ PIT (Nov. 22), @ NYI (Nov. 23), vs. DAL (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 54.8%

Quarter-season MVP: Nick Schmaltz. In the club's first official season as the Mammoth, Schmaltz has led the team in scoring (22 points) and is tied for game-winning goals (two, with Clayton Keller) through the first 20 games.

Next seven days: vs. NYR (Nov. 22), vs. VGK (Nov. 24), vs. MTL (Nov. 26)

play 1:03 Schmaltz nets second career hat trick in Mammoth's win Nick Schmaltz scores a trio of goals to lead Utah to a 6-3 win over San Jose.

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 60%

Quarter-season MVP: Tim Stutzle. The Sens had captain Brady Tkachuk for three games before the forward's upper-body injury sidelined him. Stutzle answered the call to fill the scoring gap, with a point-per-game pace through 19 games and double-digit goals.

Next seven days: @ SJ (Nov. 22), @ LA (Nov. 24), @ VGK (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 57.1%

Quarter-season MVP: Jesper Wallstedt. Sure, Kirill Kaprizov has been incredible, but that was expected. Let's give some credit to rookie netminder Wallstedt, who has gone 5-0-2 in seven starts, with a 2.10 goals-against average (second in the league) and .926 save percentage (first).

Next seven days: @ PIT (Nov. 21), @ WPG (Nov. 23), @ CHI (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 57.1%

Quarter-season MVP: Logan Thompson. Thompson was the last line of defense for a team that nearly won the Presidents' Trophy in 2024-25. He isn't winning as often this season, but his other numbers are even better: a league-leading 1.85 goals-against average, and .920 save percentage (third).

Next seven days: vs. TB (Nov. 22), vs. CBJ (Nov. 24), vs. WPG (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 57.5%

Quarter-season MVP: Brad Marchand. The Panthers headed into this season defending two straight Stanley Cup championships, but without captain Aleksander Barkov (out until April) and Matthew Tkachuk (December). The team's big trade deadline addition from last season (and playoff star) has stepped up, scoring a team-leading 23 points through 18 games; that puts him on pace for 99 points, one shy of a career high set back in 2018-19.

Next seven days: vs. EDM (Nov. 22), @ NSH (Nov. 24), vs. PHI (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 60.5%

Quarter-season MVP: Trevor Zegras. Who knew that a change of scenery was all it took to get Zegras' career back on an upward trajectory? The No. 9 pick of the 2019 draft had hit a wall in Anaheim, but is soaring in Philly.

Next seven days: vs. NJ (Nov. 22), TB (Nov. 24), @ FLA (Nov. 26)

play 0:18 Trevor Zegras goes five-hole for Flyers' shootout winner Trevor Zegras goes between the legs to score the lone goal in the shootout for the Flyers vs. the Blues.

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 57.1%

Quarter-season MVP: Jet Greaves. Are we witnessing a changing of the guard in Columbus' crease in real time? Greaves finished the 2024-25 season strong, and has been the goalie of choice for Columbus thus far this season, with 12 starts to Elvis Merzlikins' eight (and better stats as well).

Next seven days: @ DET (Nov. 22), @ WSH (Nov. 24), vs. TOR (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 50%

Quarter-season MVP: Igor Shesterkin/Jonathan Quick. The Rangers are still trying to figure out the right formula on offense, but the goal-suppression effort has been superb. Shesterkin is putting forth another superb effort, with a 7-7-2 record, 2.43 goals-against average and .911 save percentage; Quick has him beat in both of the ratios -- 1.42 and .951 (!) -- though he's fallen victim to the same lack of goal support, with a 3-2-0 mark. Things would be much worse for the Blueshirts without them.

Next seven days: @ UTA (Nov. 22), vs. STL (Nov. 24), @ CAR (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 50%

Quarter-season MVP: Connor McDavid. Ho hum, another season of elite scoring from the game's greatest talent. Through 22 games, McDavid's 32 points are six clear of second-best on the team (Leon Draisaitl's 26), as the Oil look to climb out of another early-season hole in the standings.

Next seven days: @ FLA (Nov. 22), vs. DAL (Nov. 25)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 54.8%

Quarter-season MVP: Macklin Celebrini. Celebrini went first overall in the 2024 draft -- so we knew he'd be good. Did anyone expect him to be on pace to break the Sharks' all-time scoring record in his second pro season?

Next seven days: vs. OTT (Nov. 22), vs. BOS (Nov. 23), @ COL (Nov. 26)

play 0:32 Macklin Celebrini's hat trick wins it for Sharks in OT Macklin Celebrini scores on the power play for San Jose Sharks

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 50%

Quarter-season MVP: William Nylander. It hasn't been the greatest season in the storied history of the Maple Leafs -- what with injuries to key skaters like Auston Matthews and Chris Tanev, and the appearance of four goaltenders on the seasonal stat sheet due to injuries in the crease. But Nylander has been Mr. Reliable, with an impressive 27 points through 17 games, including some eye-popping highlights.

Next seven days: @ MTL (Nov. 22), @ CBJ (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 45.5%

Quarter-season MVP: Quinn Hughes. Rare is the team led in scoring by a defenseman, but such has been the case for the Canucks this season, with their captain leading the way en route to (likely) another Norris Trophy finalist spot.

Next seven days: vs. CGY (Nov. 23), @ ANA (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 45%

Quarter-season MVP: Tage Thompson. Some day, the Sabres will return to the playoffs, providing a payoff to one of the most passionate fan bases in the sport. For now, Thompson keeps scoring goals (10 of them so far), and might earn a spot to represent Team USA at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Next seven days: vs. CHI (Nov. 21), vs. CAR (Nov. 23), @ PIT (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 42.9%

Quarter-season MVP: Robert Thomas. Not a lot has gone right for the Blues this season after they snuck into the playoffs last season (and nearly knocked off the Jets). So, we'll give the nod to Thomas, the only player on the roster who's played in more than one game and has a positive plus/minus rating (along with his 13 points through 16 games).

Next seven days: @ NYI (Nov. 22), @ NYR (Nov. 24), @ NJ (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 40%

Quarter-season MVP: Filip Forsberg. At this point, GM Barry Trotz needs to figure out who is going to be a part of the next competitive version of the Predators and who is not. We think that Forsberg -- who's been around the past few versions -- will still be there when Nashville makes the playoffs again.

Next seven days: vs. COL (Nov. 22), vs. FLA (Nov. 24), @ DET (Nov. 26)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 34.1%

Quarter-season MVP: Nazem Kadri. It's been a rough season for the Flames, and this roster could look quite a bit different by season's end (with trade rumors already circling Kadri, Rasmus Andersson, Blake Coleman and others). So, as the leading scorer, the veteran center earns the quarter-season MVP honors here.

Next seven days: vs. DAL (Nov. 22), VAN (Nov. 23), @ TB (Nov. 26)