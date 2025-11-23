Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen received an automatic one-game suspension after getting ejected from his second game in a three-game span.

Rantanen received a game misconduct late in the second period of Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames after boarding Flames forward Matt Coronato from behind. Coronato was able to finish the game, but his coach, Ryan Huska, called it "a terrible hit."

The NHL Department of Player Safety chose not to have a hearing for Rantanen following his latest infraction, according to sources, and instead relied on Rule 23.6 of the NHL rulebook which mandates an automatic one-game suspension for any player who receives a total of two game misconduct penalties in the "Physical Infractions Category" within 41 consecutive regular-season games.

The suspension will bench Rantanen for Tuesday night's matchup in Edmonton against the Oilers, a rematch of last year's Western Conference final, which the Oilers won in five games.

Rantanen, 29, is tied with Jason Robertson for the team lead with 28 points over 22 games (10 goals, 18 assists). With his two ejections, he now leads the team with a whopping 57 penalty minutes.

Saturday's hit was the latest in a tough week for Rantanen.

In last Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders, the Stars winger was also ejected late in the game after boarding defenseman Alexander Romanov. That play drew the ire of Islanders coach Patrick Roy, who went on a profane tirade as Rantanen left the ice, then later called the hit "disrespectful."

"I'm going to say is [that] when you see the number, you have to lay off. Everybody knows that. You don't go through the guy," Roy said after the game. "I was in Colorado when [Rantanen] was drafted there. It's not his style. But at the same time, that should not be part of our game."

Romanov has been sidelined since that play and is on injured reserve with an upper body injury. According to sources, Romanov is getting a second opinion from Islanders doctors over the weekend, but the team is bracing for the defenseman to be out "a while" due to an injury from that hit.

Rantanen has no history of supplemental discipline over his 11-year-career, which has spanned Colorado, Carolina and now Dallas. Rantanen's only noted history with the NHL's Department of Player Safety before this suspension was an embellishment fine.